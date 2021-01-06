Skip to content
Viewpoint

The Lesson from Georgia? Democrats Need to Forget the Bosses and Deliver for Working People.

The surprise success of Warnock and Ossoff shows the path to victory lies in offering direct material benefits to the working class.

Natalie Shure

The near-term prospects for pro­gres­sive change in the Unit­ed States just got a hell of a lot rosier with the vic­to­ries of Democ­rats Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff in Tuesday’s Geor­gia runoff elec­tions against Repub­li­can incum­bent Sens. David Per­due and Kel­ly Loef­fler, who had been large­ly favored to win. 

Giv­en Vice Pres­i­dent-elect Kamala Harris’s tiebreak­er vote, the wins in Geor­gia will give Democ­rats a slim major­i­ty in both cham­bers of Con­gress — and the pow­er to enact key parts of the Demo­c­ra­t­ic Par­ty agen­da, should they choose to use it. Exact­ly how they do so will have sig­nif­i­cant bear­ing not only on Amer­i­cans’ abil­i­ty to weath­er the dual health and eco­nom­ic crises, but on the future elec­toral prospects of a Demo­c­ra­t­ic Par­ty no longer able to blame the GOP for inac­tion in Washington. 

Since 2015, Mitch McConnell has served as Sen­ate Major­i­ty Leader, con­sol­i­dat­ing the Right’s pow­er by mak­ing exten­sive use of norm-break­ing pro­ce­dur­al tac­tics such as fil­i­bus­ter­ing to require high­er majori­ties to pass leg­is­la­tion, refus­ing to bring bills passed by the House up for a vote, and block­ing con­fir­ma­tion of Oba­ma-nom­i­nat­ed fed­er­al appoint­ments and judges at all lev­els of the judi­cial sys­tem — leav­ing a glut that allowed Pres­i­dent Trump to fill some 25% of all seats on fed­er­al benches. 

McConnell’s gam­bits illus­trat­ed that our polit­i­cal sys­tem has no func­tion­al insti­tu­tion­al safe­guard against an ide­o­log­i­cal­ly uni­fied Repub­li­can Par­ty spik­ing lofty ideas about democ­ra­cy in favor of raw mate­r­i­al pow­er. In his exer­cise of that pow­er, McConnell has been ruth­less­ly effec­tive at serv­ing the arch­con­ser­v­a­tive Repub­li­can donor class, which has received hand­some tax cuts, a hob­bled reg­u­la­to­ry appa­ra­tus, and intense ger­ry­man­der­ing and vot­er sup­pres­sion to secure future GOP victories. 

With the two vic­to­ries in Geor­gia, McConnell will no longer be in the driver’s seat, as Democ­rats will hold a major­i­ty in Con­gress, albeit a frag­ile one. That means the pow­er dynam­ics have changed. In the imme­di­ate term, this could mean a more favor­able stim­u­lus bill after Pres­i­dent-elect Biden is inau­gu­rat­ed: Ossoff and Warnock both ran heav­i­ly on $2,000 stim­u­lus checks after the recent $900 bil­lion relief pack­age includ­ed direct assis­tance of just $600. (On Wednes­day, incom­ing Sen­ate Major­i­ty Leader Chuck Schumer (D‑NY) indi­cat­ed that the $2,000 pay­ments would be at the top of Democ­rats’ agenda.) 

A Demo­c­ra­t­ic major­i­ty could also mean more state and local pan­dem­ic aid, which was axed at the 11th hour from the pre­vi­ous bill despite major bud­get short­falls in munic­i­pal­i­ties across the coun­try. With the fil­i­buster already nuked for fed­er­al appoint­ments, it also means Pres­i­dent Biden will be able to staff fed­er­al agen­cies and con­firm judges, and that peo­ple cur­rent­ly hold­ing such posi­tions can retire or die with­out their seats being held open. While McConnell will almost cer­tain­ly still use the fil­i­buster to obstruct leg­is­la­tion passed along par­ty lines, the process of bud­get rec­on­cil­i­a­tion does offer Democ­rats a once-a-year workaround requir­ing a sim­ple major­i­ty vote — a broad­ly inter­pret­ed option Repub­li­cans have used to pass things like mas­sive tax cuts for the wealthy in 2017.

That’s where the polit­i­cal out­look gets murki­er. The GOP is basi­cal­ly uni­fied as a wish-ful­fill­ment vehi­cle for cap­i­tal — the fruits of a right-wing polit­i­cal project decades in the mak­ing. The Democ­rats, in con­trast, serve an assem­bly of diver­gent bases, which includes a sig­nif­i­cant pro-busi­ness over­lap with Repub­li­cans. On the oth­er side stands a more pro­gres­sive flank, embod­ied by fig­ures like Alexan­dria Oca­sio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders, whose vision has been a realign­ment of the Demo­c­ra­t­ic Par­ty along oppo­site ide­o­log­i­cal lines from the GOP, to advance the inter­ests of work­ing peo­ple over bosses. 

While some progress has been made in that direc­tion since 2016, mod­er­ate Democ­rats still hold over­whelm­ing sway in Con­gress. Antic­i­pat­ing this real­i­ty, news of Warnock and Ossoff’s vic­to­ries led to Joe Manchin’s name trend­ing on Twit­ter — a ref­er­ence to the lever­age that will be held by the cen­trist Sen­a­tor from West Vir­ginia who recent­ly empha­sized his refusal to scrap the filibuster. 

But that should­n’t be a license for timid­i­ty. As Ossoff and Warnock’s win­ning cam­paigns which called for high­er stim­u­lus pay­ments show, cen­ter­ing direct mate­r­i­al ben­e­fits to con­stituents can pay elec­toral div­i­dends. Whether it’s a $15 min­i­mum wage, green jobs pro­gram or expand­ed health­care, Democ­rats should now seize the oppor­tu­ni­ty and push for bold pro­gres­sive poli­cies (and their con­stituents should pres­sure them to do so how­ev­er they can), just as the New Deal helped for­ti­fy Demo­c­ra­t­ic loy­al­ty for a generation. 

Whether they’ll do so remains to be seen. It’s not just mod­er­ates like Manchin and Arizona’s Kyrsten Sine­ma who stand to ham­per pro­gres­sive dreams. Much of the Demo­c­ra­t­ic cau­cus is still behold­en to monied inter­ests that are inher­ent­ly threat­ened by trans­for­ma­tive pub­lic pro­grams like Medicare for All or the Green New Deal. Near­ly all Democ­rats still take cam­paign dona­tions from bil­lion­aires and cor­po­ra­tions, a real­i­ty that has sparked back­lash in recent years in the form of an upsurge in small dona­tions to insur­gent cam­paigns — a mod­el that Sanders’ mega-fundrais­ing hauls proved could work. 

This is a promis­ing shift, but the oft-derid­ed prob­lem of mon­ey in pol­i­tics” runs far deep­er than taint­ed cam­paign dona­tions, and gets at the heart of why the Demo­c­ra­t­ic Par­ty has been such an inef­fec­tive vehi­cle for trans­for­ma­tive left­ward gains. Democ­rats cur­rent­ly claim to be a par­ty for Sil­i­con Val­ley entre­pre­neurs and gig work­ers, hos­pi­tal exec­u­tives and unin­sured patients, real estate tycoons and ten­ants, all at the same time. Chang­ing that dynam­ic requires build­ing pow­er from the bot­tom-up out­side of elec­toral politics. 

The suc­cess of Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock makes the path for­ward slight­ly less daunt­ing, but it’s still full of prob­lems the Demo­c­ra­t­ic Par­ty itself won’t fix. 

Natal­ie Shure is a Los Ange­les-based writer and researcher whose work focus­es on his­to­ry, health, and politics.
