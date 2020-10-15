Skip to content
menu
search
Feature

“I Have to Give Credit to AOC”: Mondaire Jones on the Inspiration Behind His Historic Left Challenge

Natalie Shure

Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images

In the sum­mer of 2019, Mondaire Jones — a 32-year-old Oba­ma-era Jus­tice Depart­ment employ­ee — launched his long-shot pri­ma­ry cam­paign as a chal­lenge to pow­er­ful, long-time Rep. Nita Lowey. It’s a deci­sion he large­ly ascribes to his soon-to-be col­league, Rep. Alexan­dria Oca­sio-Cortez (D‑N.Y.).

I have to give cred­it to AOC, because she real­ly extend­ed my imag­i­na­tion of what a young per­son of col­or could do in New York state pol­i­tics,” Jones says. I do not believe I would have chal­lenged the pow­er­ful chair of the House Appro­pri­a­tions Com­mit­tee, absent her exam­ple from 2018.” Not long into his cam­paign, though, the con­tours of the elec­tion in New York’s 17th Dis­trict changed dra­mat­i­cal­ly: In Octo­ber, Lowey announced her immi­nent retire­ment, prompt­ing oth­er hope­fuls to swell the field into an eight-per­son race.

Jones was the most pro­gres­sive can­di­date in the hot­ly con­test­ed elec­tion, run­ning on Medicare for All, bold cli­mate action and demo­c­ra­t­ic reform pro­pos­als, like abol­ish­ing the fil­i­buster and expand­ing the courts — mea­sures, Jones says, that are vital to mak­ing pro­gres­sive demands a real­i­ty. Jones reem­pha­sized these pro­pos­als in a blog post pub­lished after the death of Jus­tice Ruth Bad­er Ginsburg.

Along with new­ly elect­ed Ritchie Tor­res (D‑N.Y.), Jones is poised to become one of the first two open­ly gay Black con­gress­peo­ple in his­to­ry. And after tire­less cam­paign­ing, Jones’ plat­form gained trac­tion in the upscale sub­ur­ban com­mu­ni­ties that make up his dis­trict, one of the wealth­i­est in the country.

More and more, Jones began dis­tin­guish­ing him­self from the rest of the pool, which includ­ed a for­mer nation­al secu­ri­ty advis­er to Pres­i­dent Barack Oba­ma and a self-fund­ed pros­e­cu­tor awash in cor­po­rate mon­ey, which Jones refused to accept. By June, Jones attract­ed a wide range of endorse­ments, includ­ing Sens. Bernie Sanders (I‑Vt.) and Eliz­a­beth War­ren (D‑Mass.). Cru­cial­ly, Jones helped inspire the Con­gres­sion­al Pro­gres­sive Cau­cus to throw its weight around in the form of a $100,000 expen­di­ture for his cam­paign, a move that could sig­nal a will­ing­ness on its part to play the kind of polit­i­cal hard­ball the cau­cus has shied away from in the past. Jones cer­tain­ly hopes so.

Jones cer­tain­ly hopes so. In 2021, lever­age looks like the Con­gres­sion­al Pro­gres­sive Cau­cus with­hold­ing its sup­port for leg­is­la­tion until it becomes bet­ter for the Amer­i­can peo­ple,” Jones says. It means orga­niz­ing Amer­i­cans all across the coun­try to hold their elect­ed offi­cials account­able if they don’t sup­port a Green New Deal, which is the only cli­mate pol­i­cy that would save the plan­et from catastrophe.”

As a 501©3 non­prof­it pub­li­ca­tion, In These Times does not oppose or endorse can­di­dates for polit­i­cal office.

READ NEXT
The Squad Is Growing: A New Crew of Left Challengers Is Bringing Movement Politics to Congress
“I Am Black Lives Matter”: Jamaal Bowman on How He’ll Bring the Movement to the House
“This Is What I Do”: Cori Bush on Her Journey from the Streets of Ferguson to Capitol Hill
“Progressive Policies Are Practical”: Marie Newman on Unseating a Conservative Incumbent
Natal­ie Shure is a Los Ange­les-based writer and researcher whose work focus­es on his­to­ry, health, and politics.
Have thoughts or reactions to this or any other piece that you'd like to share? Send us a note with the Letter to the Editor form.
More articles by Natalie Shure
Feature
“Progressive Policies Are Practical”: Marie Newman on Unseating a Conservative Incumbent
Feature
“This Is What I Do”: Cori Bush on Her Journey from the Streets of Ferguson to Capitol Hill
Feature
“I Am Black Lives Matter”: Jamaal Bowman on How He’ll Bring the Movement to the House
Similar articles
Feature
Interviews for Resistance: There’s Still Time To Shape the Budget—Here’s How
Trump ran on not being a regular candidate. But his budget shows that he is, in many ways, a typical Republican.
Sarah Jaffe
Feature
Bursting Bubbles
Why the economy will go from bad to worse
Dean Baker
Feature
The “Identity Politics” Debate Is Splintering the Left. Here’s How We Can Move Past It.
We must redefine “identity politics,” because the debate about it is mostly wrong. We can start by recognizing that Clintonian identity politics aren't intersectional—they're racist.
Thea N. Riofrancos and Daniel Denvir
Limited Time:

SUBSCRIBE TO IN THESE TIMES MAGAZINE FOR JUST $1 A MONTH

Subscribe Now