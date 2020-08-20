Skip to content
Saturday, Sept 12:

Join us for a special online event: “Labor Power in a Time of Crisis” with Sara Nelson

RSVP Now
menu
search
Feature

Social Abstinence Is Not a Sustainable Pandemic Response

The “just say no” approach isn’t working. But here’s what might.

In These Times EditorsAugust 20, 2020

Harm re•duc•tion

noun

“People will take risks, whether we like it or not. The best thing we can do is give them strategies to reduce harm in those situations. If we don’t do that, we’re missing an opportunity.” —Julia Marcus, infectious disease epidemiologist at Harvard Medical School

1. A prag­mat­ic approach to pub­lic health that aims to lim­it the risk of unsafe behav­iors rather than pro­hib­it them

Why is harm reduc­tion needed?

Because when it comes to risky behav­iors, such as drug use, teenage sex and social­iz­ing dur­ing a pan­dem­ic, the just say no” approach has been proven not to work. As mil­lions of adults who suf­fered through the in-school D.A.R.E. pro­gram know, bom­bard­ing kids about the dan­gers of drugs and alco­hol does not actu­al­ly make them less like­ly to start using. Absti­nence-only sex edu­ca­tion, which the fed­er­al gov­ern­ment has fund­ed with about $2 bil­lion over the past 20 years, has not changed the age peo­ple first have sex — but has often meant they lack infor­ma­tion about dis­eases and preg­nan­cy pre­ven­tion when they do.

There is rarely a one-size-fits-all pre­scrip­tion for healthy behav­ior. Even when there is, attempt­ing to scare or coerce peo­ple into com­pli­ance is less effec­tive than mak­ing the behav­ior as safe as it can be. 

What does harm reduc­tion look like?

Nee­dle exchanges for IV drug users are a huge­ly suc­cess­ful case study. In the 1990s, for exam­ple, drug users in New York were three times more like­ly to con­tract HIV if they did not use a nee­dle exchange. Oth­er exam­ples include des­ig­nat­ed sites for drug use and pro­vid­ing free con­tra­cep­tives for sex work­ers. Replac­ing the crim­i­nal­iza­tion of dan­ger­ous behav­iors with non-judg­men­tal, pub­lic health-based approach­es can help address root caus­es and pro­vide bet­ter social outcomes.

Dan­ger­ous behav­iors” like going to house par­ties or crowd­ed bars?

Yes! Many pub­lic health experts believe that as the pan­dem­ic drags on, we need to adopt a harm reduc­tion approach to social con­tact, espe­cial­ly con­sid­er­ing that ongo­ing quar­an­tine is sim­ply not pos­si­ble for some peo­ple. Rather than con­tin­ue to advise that peo­ple not see any­one out­side their house­holds, even while we know that many are going to bars, safer social­iz­ing” might include, for exam­ple, gath­er­ing in parks where dis­tance can be main­tained, masks are required and hand san­i­tiz­er is plentiful.

It’s not an acci­dent that this sounds a bit like clas­sic Amer­i­can sex edu­ca­tion. Decades-long pub­lic health cam­paigns to edu­cate about HIV/AIDS pre­ven­tion and nor­mal­ize con­dom use have a lot of lessons for the cur­rent moment. We just need to move much, much faster to ward off cat­a­stro­phe.

This is part of ​“The Big Idea,” a month­ly series offer­ing brief intro­duc­tions to pro­gres­sive the­o­ries, poli­cies, tools and strate­gies that can help us envi­sion a world beyond cap­i­tal­ism. For recent In These Times cov­er­age of harm reduc­tion, see Don’t Shame Pro­test­ers and Park-Goers Over Covid-19 Spread­ing — Shame Cor­po­ra­tions and the State,” Harm Reduc­tion: The Anti-Drug” and Should HIV-Pos­i­tive Work­ers Be Allowed in the Sex Indus­try? Some Advo­cates Say Yes.”

Have thoughts or reactions to this or any other piece that you'd like to share? Send us a note with the Letter to the Editor form.
More articles by In These Times Editors
Feature
Want a Real Election This Fall? Enact Vote-by-Mail.
Mail-in voting could be crucial to a safe and fair election this fall.
Culture
Is the Present Too Much? It’s a Good Time To Take Up Afrofuturism.
Marvel's 'Black Panther,' Octavia Butler's science fiction and Beyoncé's 'Lemonade' are all prime examples of this movement celebrating the Black experience.
Feature
A Primer on Disaster Capitalism, Our New Normal
When a crisis occurs, the private sector often uses it as a distraction to push through its own agenda.
Similar articles
Culture
Artists Explore the Hidden Tolls of Life Lived at a Distance
What art looks like in isolation
Diana Babineau
Viewpoint
There Is No Plan (For You)
Unemployment, evictions, business failure, a pandemic and health crises are all here at once. The federal government doesn't care.
Hamilton Nolan
Feature
Market Logic Is Literally Killing Us
Historically, during national emergencies like World War II, the U.S. government subordinated business interests to the public good. Why can't it do so in the Covid-19 crisis?
Rick Perlstein
Limited Time:

SUBSCRIBE TO IN THESE TIMES MAGAZINE FOR JUST $1 A MONTH

Subscribe Now