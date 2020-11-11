Skip to content
menu
search
Feature

One Third of Biden's Pentagon Transition Team Hails From Organizations Financed by the Weapons Industry

The president-elect is drawing from hawkish think tanks funded by arms companies.

Sarah Lazare

Then-Vice President Joe Biden speaks at Walter E. Washington Convention Center on October 3, 2015 in Washington, DC. Leigh Vogel/Getty Images

In July 2019, while cam­paign­ing for the Demo­c­ra­t­ic nom­i­na­tion for pres­i­dent, Joe Biden declared in a for­eign pol­i­cy speech, It’s past time to end the For­ev­er Wars, which have cost us untold blood and trea­sure.” But the pres­i­dent-elect — who as vice pres­i­dent over­saw wars in Yemen, Libya, Afghanistan and more — is already embrac­ing per­son­nel with strong ties to the mil­i­tary appa­ra­tus dri­ving this end­less combat.

On Novem­ber 10, Biden announced his agency review teams, which he says are respon­si­ble for under­stand­ing the oper­a­tions of each agency, ensur­ing a smooth trans­fer of pow­er, and prepar­ing for Pres­i­dent-elect Biden and Vice Pres­i­dent-elect Har­ris and their cab­i­net to hit the ground run­ning on Day One.”

Of the 23 peo­ple who com­prise the Depart­ment of Defense agency review team, eight of them — or just over a third — list their most recent employ­ment” as orga­ni­za­tions, think tanks or com­pa­nies that either direct­ly receive mon­ey from the weapons indus­try, or are part of this indus­try. These fig­ures may be an under­count, as In These Times was not imme­di­ate­ly able to exhaus­tive­ly source the fund­ing of every employer.

The Cen­ter for Strate­gic and Inter­na­tion­al Stud­ies (CSIS) is list­ed as the most recent employ­ment” of three indi­vid­u­als on Biden’s Depart­ment of Defense agency review team: Kath­leen Hicks (a for­mer defense offi­cial under Pres­i­dent Oba­ma), Melis­sa Dal­ton and Andrew Hunter. CSIS is a hawk­ish and influ­en­tial for­eign pol­i­cy think tank that receives fund­ing from Gen­er­al Dynam­ics Cor­po­ra­tion, Raytheon, Northrop Grum­man Cor­po­ra­tion, Lock­heed Mar­tin Cor­po­ra­tion and oth­er weapons man­u­fac­tur­ers and defense con­trac­tors, as well as oil companies. 

Raytheon is a key sup­pli­er of bombs to the U.S.-Saudi war in Yemen, and has aggres­sive­ly lob­bied to pre­vent any curbs on arms sales to the Sau­di-led coali­tion. Among the weapons that Northrop Grum­man man­u­fac­tures is drones, which have been used by the U.S. mil­i­tary in Afghanistan, Iraq and Soma­lia, among oth­er loca­tions. Notably, a New York Times inves­ti­ga­tion in 2016 found that, based on a cache of email leaks, CSIS was effec­tive­ly dou­bling as a weapons indus­try lob­by­ing firm, push­ing for expand­ed drone sales. Lock­heed Mar­tin is a key con­trac­tor for the THAAD mis­sile sys­tem in South Korea — a sys­tem that CSIS has also advo­cat­ed for with­out dis­clos­ing their con­flict of inter­est. The com­pa­ny also man­u­fac­tured the bomb that struck a school bus in North­ern Yemen in August 2018, killing at least 26 children.

CSIS also receives mon­ey from a host of gov­ern­ments, includ­ing the Unit­ed States, as well as the Unit­ed Arab Emi­rates, which has joined with the Unit­ed States and Sau­di Ara­bia to wage war on Yemen. CSIS, in addi­tion, receives mon­ey from the state-run oil com­pa­ny Sau­di Aram­co, which effec­tive­ly amounts to a dona­tion from the Sau­di government.

Two of the indi­vid­u­als named for Biden’s Depart­ment of Defense agency review team — Ely Rat­ner and Susanne Blume — list the think tank Cen­ter for a New Amer­i­can Secu­ri­ty (CNAS) as their most recent employ­er. CNAS takes a sig­nif­i­cant chunk of its mon­ey from Northrop Grum­man Cor­po­ra­tion, as well as the U.S. State Depart­ment ($500,000 or more per year on both counts), and from Lock­heed Mar­tin, Raytheon, and a host of cor­po­ra­tions, includ­ing oil companies. 

Vice Pres­i­dent-elect Kamala Har­ris drew heav­i­ly from CNAS to advise her pres­i­den­tial pri­ma­ry cam­paign. The think tank is known for embrac­ing con­ven­tion­al, pro-war for­eign pol­i­cy, as well as esca­la­tion toward Rus­sia and China.

Three peo­ple from the team — Sta­cie Pet­tyjohn, Ter­ri Tanielian and Chris­tine Wor­muth (also a for­mer defense offi­cial under Oba­ma) — hail from the RAND Cor­po­ra­tion, a hawk­ish think tank that receives sig­nif­i­cant fund­ing from the U.S. Army and the Depart­ment of Home­land Secu­ri­ty. (These indi­vid­u­als are not being includ­ed in the tal­ly of peo­ple who work for orga­ni­za­tions fund­ed by the arms indus­try, but nonethe­less their involve­ment shows the polit­i­cal bent of Biden’s Depart­ment of Defense tran­si­tion team.)

It’s telling the think tanks rep­re­sent­ed here — RAND, CSIS and CNAS — are among the top recip­i­ents of Depart­ment of Defense and Depart­ment of Defense con­trac­tor fund­ing,” says Ben Free­man of the For­eign Pol­i­cy Trans­paren­cy Ini­tia­tive, which recent­ly authored a report on think tank fund­ing. CNAS and CSIS are lit­er­al­ly num­ber one and num­ber two in terms of dona­tions received from U.S. defense con­trac­tors in the last six years. RAND is, by far, the top recip­i­ent of Depart­ment of Defense fund­ing of any think tank.”

Sharon Burke, on Biden’s team, works for New Amer­i­ca, which calls itself a nation­al net­work of inno­v­a­tive prob­lem-solvers.” The orga­ni­za­tion receives fund­ing from Raytheon, Northrop Grum­man, Gen­er­al Atom­ics Aero­nau­ti­cal Sys­tems and U.S. Army War College.

Shawn Skel­ly’s most recent employ­er is list­ed by the Biden team as CACI Inter­na­tion­al, which pro­vides infor­ma­tion tech­nol­o­gy for U.S. mil­i­tary weapons sys­tems. (Because Skel­ly’s LinkedIn page says she worked at CACI until Novem­ber 2020,” In These Times is includ­ing her in the tal­ly of peo­ple who receive mon­ey from or are employed by the weapons indus­try, giv­en the rel­e­vance to her present finances.) Before Skel­ly start­ed work­ing there, CACI was sued by Iraqis for­mer­ly detained in the noto­ri­ous U.S. mil­i­tary prison Abu Ghraib, on the grounds that con­trac­tor played a direct role in their tor­ture. (The law­suit is still ongoing.)

Vic­tor Gar­cia lists Rebel­lion Defense” as his most recent employ­er. This soft­ware com­pa­ny says it helps our defense and nation­al secu­ri­ty agen­cies unlock the pow­er of data across all domains.” It was found­ed by for­mer defense offi­cials and ana­lyzes video gath­ered via drone,” accord­ing to the New York Times.

Of those remain­ing, one team mem­ber works for JPMor­gan Chase & Co., anoth­er is retired from the State Depart­ment, a few work for uni­ver­si­ties and oth­er orga­ni­za­tions, and one works for the Nuclear Threat Ini­tia­tive, which says it strives to pre­vent cat­a­stroph­ic attacks with weapons of mass destruc­tion and dis­rup­tion — nuclear, bio­log­i­cal, radi­o­log­i­cal, chem­i­cal and cyber.” Lisa Coe, also on the team, lists as her most recent employ­er Oth­er­Side Con­sult­ing, a defense indus­try con­sul­tant, accord­ing to Defense News. How­ev­er, because In These Times was unable to inde­pen­dent­ly ver­i­fy this, Coe is not being includ­ed in our count of team mem­bers fund­ed by the mil­i­tary or weapons industry.

Farooq Mitha, also a mem­ber of the Depart­ment of Defense team, is on the board of Emgage, which has gar­nered crit­i­cism for its affil­i­a­tion with anti-Pales­tin­ian organizations.

The news prompt­ed dis­ap­point­ment from anti-war groups. Biden build­ing a team of peo­ple with con­nec­tions to weapons man­u­fac­tur­ers and the mil­i­tary indus­tri­al com­plex is a prime exam­ple of how mil­i­tarism and impe­ri­al­ism are bipar­ti­san,” says Sid­ney Miralao, an orga­niz­er with Dis­senters, a group of young peo­ple who oppose U.S. mil­i­tarism and the war indus­try. Democ­rats and Repub­li­cans alike per­pet­u­ate and prof­it off of war and vio­lence in our com­mu­ni­ties at home and abroad. By con­tin­u­ing the lega­cy of the revolv­ing door with the defense indus­try, Biden and his team are set­ting them­selves up to be able to con­tin­ue grow­ing the mil­i­tary and strength­en­ing the nar­ra­tive that war is nec­es­sary to safety.”

While cam­paign­ing, Biden made some over­tures to the surg­ing left wing that near­ly cat­a­pult­ed Sen. Bernie Sanders (I‑Vt.) to the Demo­c­ra­t­ic nom­i­na­tion, form­ing a uni­ty task force with Sanders back­ers that issued a series of rec­om­men­da­tions, from cli­mate to labor. Yet these efforts to reach out to the left large­ly omit­ted issues of war and mil­i­tarism, leav­ing crit­ics of U.S. aggres­sion con­cerned that a Biden admin­is­tra­tion would bring a con­tin­u­a­tion of the wars he’s sup­port­ed through­out his career. Biden played an influ­en­tial role in back­ing the 2003 U.S. inva­sion of Iraq, has been a career-long sup­port­er of Israel’s aggres­sion toward Pales­tini­ans, and has defend­ed the open-end­ed occu­pa­tion of Afghanistan, among oth­er acts.

Out­go­ing Pres­i­dent Don­ald Trump, for his part, hoist­ed peo­ple with close ties to the arms indus­try into promi­nent Depart­ment of Defense posi­tions, appoint­ing Mark Esper, a for­mer lob­by­ist for Raytheon, to the posi­tion of Sec­re­tary of Defense. (Trump fired Esper and a num­ber of oth­er senior mil­i­tary offi­cials in recent days, in what appears to be a sign of Trump’s effort to stay in pow­er despite los­ing the pres­i­den­tial election.)

Has Biden already for­got­ten who put him in the posi­tion he’s in?” says Ramón Mejía, anti-mil­i­tarism nation­al orga­niz­er with the Grass­roots Glob­al Jus­tice Alliance, an alliance of com­mu­ni­ty orga­ni­za­tions. The only rea­son he’s pres­i­dent-elect is because Black, Brown, Indige­nous youth mobi­lized to vote out Trump’s fas­cism. Biden shouldn’t make the mis­take that Democ­rats are com­mon­ly known to make, which is to aban­don the same peo­ple who put them there.”

War-mak­ing and cor­po­rate prof­i­teer­ing is a non-starter,” Mejía adds. We must divest the bulk of our bud­get from a war-fuel­ing extrac­tive econ­o­my, and pri­or­i­tize invest­ing in a life-sus­tain­ing regen­er­a­tive economy.”

Sarah Lazare is web edi­tor at In These Times. She comes from a back­ground in inde­pen­dent jour­nal­ism for pub­li­ca­tions includ­ing The Inter­cept, The Nation, and Tom Dis­patch. She tweets at @sarahlazare.

Have thoughts or reactions to this or any other piece that you'd like to share? Send us a note with the Letter to the Editor form.
More articles by Sarah Lazare
Investigation
This Democrat Is Vying for a Powerful Foreign Affairs Role. His Ties To Right-Wing Groups in Colombia Could Haunt Him.
Rep. Gregory Meeks worked with Colombian politicians tied to right-wing paramilitaries to help push for a corporate-friendly "free trade" deal.
Viewpoint
Joe Biden Said He's Against the Yemen War. He Needs To End It on Day One.
Here's what Biden can do to halt all U.S. assistance to the onslaught he helped start.
Feature
How Bipartisan Anti-China Rhetoric Is Being Used to Increase U.S. Military Spending
Republicans and Democrats are using the “menace” of China to justify pouring billions into the Pentagon's budget.
Similar articles
Feature
The Big Do-Over at Kaiser
Which way will 45,000 California healthcare workers swing? The answer has major implications for labor.
Steve Early
Feature
Too Big to Jail
Switzerland and the European Union have reined in bankers. So why can't the U.S.?
Leo Gerard, United Steelworkers President
Feature
The International Precariat
Foreign correspondents like James Foley, abducted in Syria, are at the most dangerous edge of the freelance economy.
Jeremy Gantz
Subscribe and Save 66%

Less than $1.67 an issue

Subscribe Now