The Democratic Platform Fight Shows It’s Still Obama’s Party

Few process­es are giv­en more impor­tance, yet are as arcane and opaque, as the writ­ing of the Demo­c­ra­t­ic Par­ty plat­form. Osten­si­bly the pol­i­cy agen­da of the next Demo­c­ra­t­ic pres­i­dent (and the par­ty as a whole), the plat­form is the result of hours of intense debate and nego­ti­a­tion between some­times con­tentious fac­tions of com­pet­ing polit­i­cal inter­ests. It is also, more often than not, writ­ten by the winners.

One study found that, from 1980 to 2004, lawmakers voted in line with their respective platforms on average 82% of the time.

This year, those win­ners aren’t only for­mer Vice Pres­i­dent Joe Biden and the Demo­c­ra­t­ic estab­lish­ment — but the Oba­ma wing of that establishment.

Pres­i­dent Barack Oba­ma installed his labor sec­re­tary, Tom Perez, as the Demo­c­ra­t­ic Nation­al Com­mit­tee (DNC) chair in Feb­ru­ary 2017. A close look at Perez’s nom­i­nees to the 2020 plat­form com­mit­tees sug­gests the par­ty will adhere to Obama’s incre­men­tal­ist vision of pol­i­tics, one that stands in stark con­trast to the bold push for change advo­cat­ed by run­ner-up Sen. Bernie Sanders (I‑Vt.) and his supporters.

Now, with the Sanders-Biden uni­ty task forces hav­ing wrapped up and issued their rec­om­men­da­tions, what hap­pens from here is in their hands. One Wall Street advi­so­ry firm is already declar­ing a vic­to­ry for cor­po­rate Amer­i­ca, call­ing the 110-page doc­u­ment ​“a very suc­cess­ful effort by Biden and his team to con­trol the nar­ra­tive and pol­i­cy direc­tion, while mak­ing just enough con­ces­sions to the pro­gres­sive wing to avoid an open rift in the party.”

Yet it’s no guar­an­tee even these half-mea­sures will make it into the plat­form. That will depend on the men and women cho­sen by Perez to shape the final document.

Who’s at the head

Many loy­al demo­c­ra­t­ic vot­ers may be pleased that Obama’s vision will shape the plat­form. He is, after all, the party’s most beloved polit­i­cal figure.

But Obama’s actu­al pol­i­cy agen­da was often at odds with the stat­ed val­ues and pri­or­i­ties of his own sup­port­ers. Oba­ma cham­pi­oned the cor­po­rate-backed Trans-Pacif­ic Part­ner­ship (TPP), for exam­ple, and sources involved in the draft­ing process say it was his direct appeal to Sanders that helped ensure the absence of an anti-TPP plank — which Sanders agreed to for the sake of par­ty unity.

As pres­i­dent, Oba­ma expand­ed Pres­i­dent George W. Bush’s ​“war on ter­ror,” pushed for an ​“all of the above” ener­gy pol­i­cy that did lit­tle to pre­vent cli­mate change, deport­ed record num­bers of peo­ple, and spent years try­ing to cut Medicare and Social Secu­ri­ty, an ambi­tion that Sanders him­self was instru­men­tal in thwart­ing. More­over, accord­ing to long­time Demo­c­ra­t­ic Par­ty insid­er and Oba­ma tran­si­tion offi­cial Reed Hundt, it was Oba­ma and his team’s aver­sion to robust gov­ern­ment action in the ear­ly days of the 2008 reces­sion — for fear of being labeled ​“social­ist” by the GOP — that ulti­mate­ly weak­ened the U.S. eco­nom­ic recov­ery and helped elect Pres­i­dent Don­ald Trump.

“The for­mer pres­i­dent, going back at least to his 2004 Sen­ate race, hasn’t real­ly occu­pied the left side of the ide­o­log­i­cal spec­trum,” the Wash­ing­ton Post’s David Swerdlick wrote of Oba­ma in 2019. ​“To the dis­may of many on the Left, and to the con­tin­u­ing dis­be­lief of many on the Right, Oba­ma nev­er dra­mat­i­cal­ly depart­ed from the approach of pres­i­dents who came before him.”

Per DNC rules, Tom Perez, as par­ty chair, has the for­tune to appoint the co-chairs of the Rules, Cre­den­tials and Plat­form com­mit­tees. Perez’s selec­tions for the two co-chairs of the Plat­form Com­mit­tee don’t show signs of recep­tiv­i­ty to Sanders’ agen­da. Both are fel­low for­mer Oba­ma offi­cials. The one like­ly to wield the most pow­er is Denis McDo­nough, Obama’s final chief of staff.

Hav­ing cut his teeth as a for­eign pol­i­cy advis­er for for­mer Sen­ate Demo­c­ra­t­ic leader Tom Daschle — now a lob­by­ist for phar­ma­ceu­ti­cal com­pa­nies and oth­er cor­po­rate inter­ests — McDo­nough sits safe­ly in the nar­row band of lib­er­al ortho­doxy in Wash­ing­ton, par­tic­u­lar­ly on mat­ters of nation­al secu­ri­ty. As Daschle’s aide, McDo­nough took the lead in draft­ing the war autho­riza­tion Bush used to invade Iraq. He is a Rus­sia hawk and believes law enforce­ment should be able to access a person’s encrypt­ed mes­sages, but had backed Obama’s 2008 cam­paign-era call to defy Washington’s war­mon­gers and speak with U.S. adver­saries like Iran and Cuba.

Per­haps most impor­tant is McDonough’s close rela­tion­ship with Oba­ma. The for­mer pres­i­dent has described McDo­nough, who helped set up his Sen­ate office upon his arrival in Wash­ing­ton and served as his top for­eign pol­i­cy advis­er dur­ing his 2008 cam­paign, as ​“one of my clos­est friends.”

“Denis has played a key role in every major nation­al secu­ri­ty deci­sion of my pres­i­den­cy,” Oba­ma said in 2013. Oth­er offi­cials have described McDo­nough as some­thing akin to an exten­sion of the for­mer pres­i­dent. He is ​“the keep­er of the president’s flame,” accord­ing to Cheryl Mills, a staffer for Pres­i­dent Bill Clin­ton. Oba­ma trust­ed McDo­nough ​“more than any­one else in the White House,” accord­ing to Clin­ton ally and Oba­ma tran­si­tion head John Podes­ta, in 2013.

In August 2019, McDo­nough defend­ed Oba­ma against crit­i­cism from sev­er­al Demo­c­ra­t­ic can­di­dates on his health­care and immi­gra­tion record, argu­ing that ​“attack­ing for­mer Pres­i­dent Obama’s record … doesn’t make any sense, polit­i­cal­ly or sub­stan­tive­ly.” Perez and McDo­nough are unlike­ly to get much push­back from the oth­er Plat­form Com­mit­tee co-chair, Julie Chávez Rodríguez, grand­daugh­ter of leg­endary activist César Chávez. Chávez Rodríguez served as Obama’s deputy direc­tor of pub­lic engage­ment, which in prac­tice meant being dis­patched to speak with dis­il­lu­sioned Lati­no and immi­grant rights activists dur­ing the 2012 elec­tion (and beyond), defend­ing Obama’s woe­ful record on immigration.

“My grand­fa­ther helped me to under­stand that change isn’t imme­di­ate,” Chávez Rodríguez said in 2014, defend­ing Obama’s glacial progress on immi­gra­tion and refusal to take exec­u­tive action on the mat­ter. ​“It doesn’t hap­pen overnight. It does take a lot of time and sac­ri­fice. It takes con­sis­tent, sus­tained orga­niz­ing and pressure.”

Chávez Rodríguez is also a for­mer state direc­tor and senior advis­er for Sen. Kamala Har­ris (D‑Calif.). She is now work­ing for the Biden campaign.

In many ways, the appoint­ment of McDo­nough and Chávez Rodríguez caps off a mul­ti-year effort by Oba­ma to lim­it Sanders’ influ­ence over the par­ty and ensure Obama’s direc­tion for the par­ty pre­vails. As one offi­cial toldHarp­er​’s edi­tor Andrew Cock­burn, Oba­ma recruit­ed Perez in 2017 to run for DNC chair to ​“stop the Sanders wing of the par­ty from tak­ing over.” Perez ran against then-Rep. Kei­th Elli­son (now Min­neso­ta attor­ney gen­er­al), a Sanders ally who had received over­whelm­ing par­ty sup­port, includ­ing from Sen­ate Minor­i­ty Leader Chuck Schumer (D‑N.Y.) and oth­er con­gres­sion­al Demo­c­ra­t­ic lead­ers. Oba­ma per­son­al­ly worked the phones to turn votes away from Elli­son and toward Perez.

Ahead of the 2020 pri­maries, Oba­ma pri­vate­ly threat­ened to step in and speak out if Sanders appeared poised to run away with the nom­i­na­tion. He also made sev­er­al well-pub­li­cized — if oblique­ly crit­i­cal—com­ments about Sanders’ can­di­da­cy and polit­i­cal vision; one even became a debate ques­tion sug­gest­ing Sanders should step aside because he was old and male. Oba­ma helped con­vince Pete Buttigieg, for­mer may­or of South Bend, Ind., to sus­pend his pres­i­den­tial cam­paign before Super Tues­day to con­sol­i­date the cen­trist vote against Sanders. Oba­ma also report­ed­ly pres­sured Sanders to sus­pend his campaign.

For a fuller pic­ture of what Obama’s Demo­c­ra­t­ic Par­ty looks like, look beyond the chairs and at the four vice chairs and 25 vot­ing mem­bers of the Plat­form Com­mit­tee that Perez named Jan­u­ary 25.

Thir­teen are for­mer Oba­ma admin­is­tra­tion and cam­paign offi­cials. Anoth­er, for­mer Mis­souri Sec­re­tary of State Jason Kan­der, was sin­gled out by Oba­ma dur­ing his final inter­view in office as the future of the par­ty. Twelve more are Clin­ton allies (includ­ing four that over­lap the Oba­ma crowd). Many have expressed open hos­til­i­ty to Sanders. Some are con­nect­ed to or have received polit­i­cal fund­ing from inter­ests express­ly opposed to Sanders’ agen­da. Many have busi­ness and polit­i­cal fundrais­ing inter­ests that run counter to the Ver­mont Senator’s anti-cor­po­rate vision. Sev­en work or have worked for the cor­po­rate sec­tor, includ­ing Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Car­oli­na exec­u­tive Danielle Gray and ecom­merce exec­u­tive Meghan Stabler.

The Pregame

In the Unit­ed States, par­ty plat­forms are non-bind­ing and have, at times, even been ignored by the can­di­dates them­selves, lead­ing many to won­der how much they real­ly mat­ter. And yet, as some have point­ed out, plat­form changes often pre­fig­ure impor­tant ide­o­log­i­cal shifts with­in a par­ty. One study found that, from 1980 to 2004, law­mak­ers vot­ed in line with their respec­tive plat­forms on aver­age 82% of the time.

Intense bat­tles over plat­form lan­guage in past decades sug­gest that, while the Demo­c­ra­t­ic Par­ty estab­lish­ment may view its plat­form as sym­bol­ic (and con­ve­nient to ignore), the plat­form is far from insignif­i­cant — par­tic­u­lar­ly giv­en how it serves as a test of the nominee’s pow­er with­in their par­ty. Biden, for exam­ple, is cur­rent­ly resist­ing the demands of the party’s pro­gres­sive and activist base, cham­pi­oned by Sanders.

Health­care is one point of con­tention. Biden is stead­fast­ly opposed to Medicare for All, a flag­ship Sanders pol­i­cy that has soared in nation­al pop­u­lar­i­ty as mil­lions lose their jobs and insur­ance dur­ing the pandemic.

Anoth­er is cli­mate change. Biden put for­ward a $1.7 tril­lion cli­mate plan dur­ing the pri­ma­ry (to Sanders’ $16.3 tril­lion plan) and has halt­ing­ly moved clos­er to the plat­forms of green groups like the Sun­rise Move­ment but remains resis­tant to key ele­ments, includ­ing a ban on frack­ing and a rein­state­ment of the oil export ban, rescind­ed by Oba­ma in 2015 after spend­ing 40 years on the books.

The actu­al writ­ing of the par­ty plat­form is a mul­ti­stage process that con­tin­ues through the par­ty con­ven­tion. In 2016, accord­ing to those involved, much of the plat­form had been writ­ten well before the Draft­ing Sub­com­mit­tee met to vote on the details in June in St. Louis. Even as the drafters held hear­ings around the coun­try in advance of the two-day debate, staffers for the DNC were already writ­ing the platform’s first draft.

“We were the Draft­ing [Sub]committee, but the draft got done by staff peo­ple who put togeth­er the rock, which we tried to chip away at,” says James Zog­by, pres­i­dent of the Arab Amer­i­can Insti­tute and one of the mem­bers of the 2016 Draft­ing Sub­com­mit­tee (and a con­trib­u­tor to In These Times in the 1980s). Zogby’s involve­ment with the DNC goes back decades; he has been involved in plat­form fights since 1988.

In 2016, Draft­ing Sub­com­mit­tee mem­bers like Zog­by were picked as part of an agree­ment between the DNC and Sanders. The DNC select­ed four of the sub­com­mit­tee mem­bers, Hillary Clin­ton six and Sanders five, all names he had per­son­al­ly cho­sen. The names were then approved by DNC Chair Deb­bie Wasser­man Schultz. The only Sanders selec­tion who was vetoed was RoseAnn DeMoro, then-exec­u­tive direc­tor of Nation­al Nurs­es Unit­ed, a union that fer­vent­ly backed Sanders. DeMoro had a his­to­ry of needling Clin­ton but, offi­cial­ly, was reject­ed on the grounds that labor was already rep­re­sent­ed on the Plat­form Committee.

At the same time as the very pub­lic wran­gling over the plat­form in St. Louis, those involved say, a num­ber of changes to the draft were ham­mered out in back­room nego­ti­a­tions between the Clin­ton and Sanders cam­paigns. The two sides met and drew up a list of over­lap­ping cam­paign promis­es, such as a plan to import pre­scrip­tion drugs from Cana­da (which made it into the platform).

Oth­er changes got their hear­ing at the next stage, at the full Plat­form Committee’s July pre­con­ven­tion meet­ing in Orlan­do. The 187 vot­ing mem­bers were divid­ed up in pro­por­tion to the num­ber of del­e­gates each cam­paign won in the pri­ma­ry. Here, the Sanders wing suc­ceed­ed in insert­ing planks call­ing to legal­ize mar­i­jua­na, increase the min­i­mum wage to $15, break up the big banks and expand Social Secu­ri­ty. After the (some­times rau­cous) debate in Orlan­do, the platform’s final stop was the con­ven­tion itself — the last chance for any plat­form changes.

But the essence of the final plat­form was cre­at­ed out­side this for­mal process, by the DNC staffers who wrote the first draft and through those pri­vate talks between Sanders and Clin­ton officials.

“The [first] draft … is ulti­mate­ly the doc­u­ment you work from,” Zog­by says. ​“Once the draft is there, it’s very dif­fi­cult to make changes to that draft.”

The 2020 process will fol­low a sim­i­lar, equal­ly con­vo­lut­ed path. The uni­ty task forces, cre­at­ed by the two can­di­dates in the wake of Sanders’ cam­paign sus­pen­sion, were just one stop in this route, meant to influ­ence the even­tu­al plat­form while dou­bling as an attempt to push Biden in a more pro­gres­sive direction.

This approach has anoth­er upshot: pre­vent­ing a ran­corous bat­tle over pol­i­cy planks at the par­ty convention.

“[Bat­tling] could be embar­rass­ing and they want to avoid that, so they put togeth­er these com­mit­tees out­side of the process to try and agree on a pro­gram, and they’ll all go in there and both sides will vote for it,” says George Albro, cofounder and down­state co-chair of the Sanders aligned New York Pro­gres­sive Action Net­work (NYPAN). ​“I think Bernie real­ly wants to fos­ter uni­ty because, iron­i­cal­ly, he’s more inter­est­ed in defeat­ing Trump than the estab­lish­ment is.”

This push for uni­ty wouldn’t be out of char­ac­ter for Sanders. Accord­ing to In These Times’ sources, after anti-TPP planks brought by Sanders allies in 2016 were defeat­ed at both St. Louis and Orlan­do, Sanders had enough del­e­gates to force a vote on the issue in a much more pub­lic way at the par­ty con­ven­tion in Philadel­phia. What stopped him was a phone call from Oba­ma, who didn’t want a con­tentious floor fight at the event.

The Uni­ty Menu

It remains to be seen whether Sanders’ 2020 cam­paign for par­ty uni­ty, even more intense than in 2016, will win him more favor­able treat­ment from the Demo­c­ra­t­ic estab­lish­ment. The Uni­ty Task Forces he set up with Biden may have allowed him to set the stage, but even there, Sanders appointees were out­num­bered on each task force, three to five.

Even the most promis­ing fell short of expec­ta­tions. The cli­mate change task force, co-chaired by Green New Deal pro­po­nent Rep. Alexan­dria Oca­sio-Cortez (D‑N.Y.), includ­ed Sun­rise Move­ment co-founder Varshi­ni Prakash and for­mer Envi­ron­men­tal Pro­tec­tion Agency admin­is­tra­tor Gina McCarthy. Yet ulti­mate­ly, it left out a frack­ing ban and made no men­tion of the Green New Deal.

The econ­o­my task force was com­pelling, too, co-chaired by Sara Nel­son, pres­i­dent of the Asso­ci­a­tion of Flight Atten­dants union. It includ­ed Stephanie Kel­ton, an advis­er on Sanders’ 2016 and 2020 cam­paigns and an expert on mod­ern mon­e­tary the­o­ry, which rejects the cur­rent eco­nom­ic ortho­doxy that dis­cour­ages deficit spend­ing. It rec­om­mend­ed that Biden explore set­ting up gov­ern­ment sav­ings accounts for chil­dren, for instance, but stopped short of a fed­er­al jobs guar­an­tee, a stick­ing point for the Biden team. The rec­om­men­da­tions instead call for ​“jobs pro­grams like those effec­tive­ly used dur­ing the New Deal.”

Telling­ly, for­eign pol­i­cy was entire­ly left out of the purview of the task forces.

With the task forces hav­ing made their rec­om­men­da­tions, the Draft­ing Sub­com­mit­tee is now tasked with ham­mer­ing out a draft plat­form. This time around, Sanders did not offi­cial­ly get any nom­i­na­tions to the 15-per­son committee.

The line­up, announced by Perez in late June, pulled from Oba­ma loy­al­ists. Four held posts in Obama’s admin­is­tra­tion, three worked on his cam­paigns, one served as an elec­tor for his 2008 run and two received his cov­et­ed endorse­ment after he left office. Three are Sanders allies — Heather Gaut­ney, for­mer Our Rev­o­lu­tion exec­u­tive direc­tor; Josh Orton, for­mer Sanders Sen­ate senior advis­er; and Analil­ia Mejia, polit­i­cal direc­tor for the 2020 Sanders cam­paign. Orton and Mejia also worked for the 2008 Oba­ma campaign.

Obama’s cen­trist, busi­ness-friend­ly pol­i­tics are well-rep­re­sent­ed, too. Four of the mem­bers have cor­po­rate back­grounds, includ­ing Tom Vil­sack, who passed through the revolv­ing door from the Depart­ment of Agri­cul­ture to the U.S. Dairy Export Coun­cil, and Tony Allen, a for­mer Biden speech­writer and for­mer exec­u­tive at Delaware cred­it card com­pa­ny MBNA, a top Biden fun­der that pushed his dis­as­trous bank­rupt­cy bill in 2005.

Per­haps the most impor­tant selec­tion is the com­mit­tee chair. Perez chose Atlanta May­or Keisha Lance Bot­toms. Though she has won pro­gres­sive plau­dits for under­tak­ing bail reform and improv­ing gov­ern­ment trans­paren­cy, the busi­ness-backed Bot­toms has also been crit­i­cized for harsh treat­ment of home­less peo­ple in Atlanta and for not doing enough to stop gen­tri­fi­ca­tion. Mar­ried to a Home Depot exec­u­tive, Bot­toms also has a pen­chant for pub­lic-pri­vate part­ner­ships. She has been one of Biden’s most loy­al back­ers, endors­ing him in 2019 a day after he took fire over his anti-bus­ing past.

“The chair has tremen­dous pow­er,” says Jay Bel­lan­ca, upstate co-chair of NYPAN, who has been on the front lines of efforts to reform the par­ty since 2016. ​“It deter­mines who can rec­og­nize, bring things forward.”

While Sanders allies view 2016 Draft­ing Sub­com­mit­tee Chair Eli­jah Cum­mings (D‑Md.) as a fair adju­di­ca­tor, the per­son who sits in the posi­tion can make a cru­cial dif­fer­ence — for bet­ter or worse. In 1988, Chair James Blan­chard, gov­er­nor of Michi­gan, was cru­cial to insert­ing a pro­vi­sion about respect­ing the ter­ri­to­r­i­al sov­er­eign­ty of Lebanon, Zog­by recalls.

“He said, ​‘I’m from Michi­gan, don’t screw with this. Give me this lan­guage on Lebanon,’ ” Zog­by says. ​“And we got it put in.”

Last Call

The plat­for­m’s next gaunt­let is the full Plat­form Com­mit­tee Meet­ing. In addi­tion to the 25 mem­bers select­ed by Perez, 162 del­e­gates will be added, appor­tioned by the num­ber of del­e­gates each can­di­date receives in the pri­ma­ry con­test. What­ev­er they agree on must then be rat­i­fied at the Demo­c­ra­t­ic Nation­al Con­ven­tion itself.

In 2016, Sanders’ allies were pleas­ant­ly sur­prised by their impact on the plat­form that came out of the com­mit­tee, includ­ing the $15 min­i­mum wage pro­vi­sion. All were prod­ucts of an intense, some­times testy process.

Hang­ing over this year’s nego­ti­a­tions, how­ev­er, was the ques­tion of whether Sanders would have enough del­e­gates to be appor­tioned the 46 mem­bers of the plat­form com­mit­tee that are need­ed to have lever­age. It’s like­ly that even if all of Sanders Plat­form Com­mit­tee mem­bers agree, they won’t reach the thresh­old of 46 mem­bers need­ed to bring a minor­i­ty report to a vote on the con­ven­tion floor, a poten­tial­ly embar­rass­ing chal­lenge that could force com­pro­mise from the major­i­ty in advance, in order to head it off. In 2016, Sanders cleared that thresh­old eas­i­ly, giv­ing teeth to his del­e­gates’ demands in com­mit­tee (and avoid­ing a fight at the convention).

Assum­ing Sanders is just short of the 46, his team would need sup­port from Biden plat­form com­mit­tee mem­bers to reach the thresh­old num­ber. Had Sanders active­ly stayed in the post Wis­con­sin pri­maries, even while sup­port­ing Biden, there would have been enough Sanders del­e­gates elect­ed to reach 46 plat­form com­mit­tee mem­bers required for minor­i­ty resolutions.

Because Sanders failed to do so, his move­ment will have lit­tle sway on the 2020 con­ven­tion com­mit­tees this year.

Sanders — focused on beat­ing Trump (and no doubt stung by years of spu­ri­ous accu­sa­tions that he and his sup­port­ers cost Clin­ton the 2016 elec­tion) — seems com­mit­ted to avoid­ing not just the ran­cor of the pre­vi­ous elec­tion, but the all-out chaos of the infa­mous 1972 Demo­c­ra­t­ic Par­ty con­ven­tion. A much more con­cil­ia­to­ry approach seems like­ly, work­ing close­ly with Biden and attempt­ing to nip any hint of par­ty dis­uni­ty in the bud.

Rather than lean on the threat of a con­tentious floor fight, then, Sanders vest­ed his hopes in the Uni­ty Task Forces. With the release of the draft plat­form in late July, this approach seems to have yield­ed div­i­dends, with a num­ber of their final rec­om­men­da­tions mak­ing it into the fin­ished prod­uct. The draft plat­form incor­po­rates rec­om­men­da­tions includ­ing expand­ing Medicare to cov­er vision, den­tal, and hear­ing loss, end­ing pri­vate pris­ons, and dras­ti­cal­ly mov­ing up Biden’s cli­mate targets.

Yet even here, the wins are mut­ed. Much of the rec­om­mend­ed lan­guage that found its way into the plat­form was already part of Biden’s plat­form, includ­ing his plans for undo­ing Trump’s immi­gra­tion poli­cies, let­ting Medicare nego­ti­ate drug prices, allow­ing the fed­er­al gov­ern­ment to pay the cost of con­tin­u­ing lapsed health insur­ance under COBRA, and end­ing cash bail and manda­to­ry min­i­mums. While the draft now more direct­ly states the par­ty ​“support[s] end­ing the use of pri­vate pris­ons,” Biden had already pledged to make elim­i­nat­ing pri­vate pris­ons a require­ment of his fed­er­al grant pro­gram for crime pre­ven­tion. Same with the pledge to low­er Medicare’s require­ment age to 60.

In oth­er areas, the Sanders camp appears to have been com­plete­ly rolled. The task forces’ less ambi­tious rec­om­men­da­tion to decrim­i­nal­ize mar­i­jua­na went into the plat­form, and a plank to legal­ize it was defeat­ed 105 – 60. Every one of the planks put for­ward by Pales­tin­ian-Amer­i­can del­e­gates, includ­ing one mere­ly call­ing for sup­port­ing an Israel that isn’t an exclu­sive­ly Jew­ish state, was left out with most of them not even con­sid­ered — though the final draft did include lan­guage defend­ing the right of Amer­i­cans to boy­cott Israel, a sig­nif­i­cant inclu­sion. Mean­while, the already whit­tled-down lan­guage on New Deal-style jobs pro­grams was entire­ly left out.