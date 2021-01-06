Skip to content
Viewpoint

If Biden Wants to Turn the Page From Trump, He Should Support Palestinian Freedom. Here Are 2 Immediate Steps.

Biden brings a career-long history of supporting Israel’s aggression against Palestinians. That must end now.

Dima Khalidi

Joe Biden walks on to stage as he speaks at McGregor Industries on July 09, 2020 in Dunmore, Pennsylvania. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

In Novem­ber 2020, Mike Pom­peo announced the State Department’s intent to cre­ate a black­list of, and pro­hib­it fund­ing to, groups that sup­port the boy­cott, divest­ment and sanc­tion (BDS) move­ment for Pales­tin­ian free­dom. BDS is a glob­al move­ment that tar­gets Israel’s human rights abus­es of Pales­tini­ans, employ­ing tac­tics sim­i­lar to those used by the anti-apartheid move­ment in South Africa. Pom­peo made this announce­ment after becom­ing the top U.S. offi­cial to vis­it one of Israel’s ille­gal settlements.

On the heels of elec­toral defeat, this action from the wan­ing Trump admin­is­tra­tion is a last gasp for rel­e­van­cy and a final effort to push through shock doc­trine poli­cies on Israel that have char­ac­ter­ized the last four years. 

While we may feel relief know­ing that Trump will soon be stripped of his access to the nuclear codes, we must remem­ber that Pres­i­dent-elect Joe Biden rep­re­sents an entrenched pow­er struc­ture poised to con­tin­ue failed poli­cies that hurt so many of our com­mu­ni­ties. This includes Biden’s career-long his­to­ry of sup­port­ing Israel’s aggres­sion toward Palestinians. 

Though the pro­gres­sive wave in the House has been an encour­ag­ing devel­op­ment, and Geor­gia now appears to have hand­ed Democ­rats the Sen­ate in a his­toric runoff, Pales­tini­ans have only a hand­ful of allies in Congress.

Nonethe­less, Pales­tini­ans and our pro­gres­sive allies have no choice but to try to push the incom­ing Biden admin­is­tra­tion — and to make our oft-ignored voic­es heard. 

Any change in poli­cies relat­ed to Pales­tine will require Biden to lis­ten to Pales­tini­ans, some­thing that nei­ther he nor past U.S. pres­i­dents have done in a gen­uine way. And then he must drown out the intense pres­sure that the Israel lob­by is exert­ing on him to con­tin­ue the dev­as­ta­tion that Trump wrought — from set­tle­ments to Jerusalem to UNR­WA to domes­tic poli­cies that attack our rights to talk about and orga­nize against what Israel has done and is doing to Palestinians. 

If Biden does show the courage it takes to lis­ten to Pales­tini­ans, he will hear that we are a peo­ple who have been denied self-deter­mi­na­tion and free­dom for far too long. He will hear that we live under a mil­i­tary occu­pa­tion in the West Bank and Jerusalem, a dead­ly siege in Gaza, an unequal and dis­crim­i­na­to­ry sys­tem for Pales­tin­ian cit­i­zens of Israel, in per­pet­u­al state­less­ness and in refugee camps around the world, all with the com­plic­i­ty of the Unit­ed States. 

And he’ll also hear that we live under an occu­pa­tion of our voic­es and our nar­ra­tives every­where we go. 

That means that even as a grow­ing grass­roots move­ment has increased aware­ness about how Israel has been con­struct­ed on decades of dis­pos­ses­sion and sub­ju­ga­tion of Pales­tini­ans, Israel and its allies are doing every­thing in their pow­er to shut the move­ment down, silence us, and dis­cred­it our voic­es and efforts to achieve justice. 

There are two pri­ma­ry tools that Israel and its allies are using to achieve this: push­ing mea­sures to define Pales­tine advo­ca­cy as anti­se­mit­ic, and mak­ing false accu­sa­tions of sup­port for ter­ror­ism. Both of these, as deployed in the U.S., are under­min­ing fun­da­men­tal con­sti­tu­tion­al First Amend­ment rights, as my orga­ni­za­tion, Pales­tine Legal, has doc­u­ment­ed.

If Biden tru­ly wants to live up to his man­date to repu­di­ate Trump’s anti-demo­c­ra­t­ic poli­cies, he needs to do the fol­low­ing to pro­tect not just our con­sti­tu­tion­al rights to call for Pales­tin­ian free­dom, but our moral oblig­a­tion to do so as well.

1. Undo Trump’s exec­u­tive order that silences Pales­tin­ian voices. 

This is not an easy ask, because the exec­u­tive order, issued in Decem­ber 2019, is called Com­bat­ing Anti-Semi­tism,” and dozens of pro-Israel orga­ni­za­tions are lob­by­ing Biden to keep it and Trump’s oth­er pro-Israel moves intact. The order adopts a politi­cized and wide­ly crit­i­cized rede­f­i­n­i­tion of anti­semitism, and requires fed­er­al exec­u­tive agen­cies to con­sid­er this rede­f­i­n­i­tion in apply­ing anti-dis­crim­i­na­tion laws. 

The def­i­n­i­tion that the exec­u­tive order adopts lists 11 exam­ples of anti­semitism, sev­en of which ref­er­ence crit­i­cisms of Israel. One exam­ple states that call­ing Israel a racist endeav­or” is antisemitic. 

For Pales­tini­ans and our sup­port­ers, this means that if we crit­i­cize the racist foun­da­tions or the sys­tem­at­ic actions of a state that has expelled and oppressed us pre­cise­ly because we are not Jew­ish, we are to be deemed anti-Jew­ish. The def­i­n­i­tion thus con­flates cri­tiques of the state of Israel and its poli­cies with anti-Jew­ish ani­mus. Such a con­fla­tion has been reject­ed by human rights advo­cates around the world, among them Jews who object to being equat­ed with the bad behav­ior of an occu­py­ing state.

We know the pur­pose of this def­i­n­i­tion is to cen­sor Pales­tin­ian voic­es and expe­ri­ences because we’ve seen it in action, weaponized against stu­dents who want­ed to hold a vig­il mourn­ing Jew­ish and Pales­tin­ian lives togeth­er, and used to cen­sor a cam­pus talk about Pales­tin­ian rights by a promi­nent inter­na­tion­al human rights lawyer.

We also know that Trump is not inter­est­ed in com­bat­ting the very anti­semitism that he and his white suprema­cist fol­low­ers helped to stoke. His admin­is­tra­tion has shown, rather, that its ulti­mate aim is to sup­port Israel’s agen­da of total annex­a­tion of all of his­tor­i­cal Pales­tine, total anni­hi­la­tion of Pales­tin­ian self deter­mi­na­tion, and total dom­i­na­tion of the region. 

Biden needs to undo this exec­u­tive order for the same rea­son that Con­gress declined to pass sim­i­lar leg­is­la­tion twice already: because its imple­men­ta­tion would under­mine our free speech rights and aca­d­e­m­ic free­dom on col­lege campuses.

And Biden also needs to undo the exec­u­tive order so that Pales­tini­ans have a chance to be heard with­out being bom­bard­ed with alle­ga­tions of anti­semitism by those who have no qualms about deny­ing our very exis­tence and humanity. 

It is imper­a­tive that we resist these efforts to paint Pales­tini­ans work­ing for their free­dom from occu­pa­tion as dis­crim­i­na­to­ry,” an effort iron­i­cal­ly led by a state found­ed on the suprema­cy of set­tlers over an indige­nous population. 

Let us reject the alter­na­tive facts” that Israel and its allies are try­ing to cre­ate, and hear what Pales­tini­ans and their allies are real­ly work­ing towards: free­dom, jus­tice and equal­i­ty for all. 

2. Reject the ter­ror­ism” frame­work that threat­ens all of our jus­tice movements.

Pro­vi­sions of the PATRI­OT Act and oth­er laws that pro­hib­it pro­vid­ing mate­r­i­al sup­port” to groups des­ig­nat­ed by the U.S. gov­ern­ment as ter­ror­ist” are part of a legal régime used wide­ly to crim­i­nal­ize any Pales­tin­ian resis­tance—includ­ing human­i­tar­i­an aid—to Israel’s col­o­niza­tion and occu­pa­tion of our home­land. And pro-Israel groups are try­ing to stretch this régime fur­ther to crim­i­nal­ize all speech for Pales­tin­ian free­dom, even col­lege sem­i­nars.

A broad rejec­tion of this ter­ror­ism” frame­work will require a much big­ger effort, but Biden can start by issu­ing reg­u­la­tions to make clear that polit­i­cal advo­ca­cy is pro­tect­ed by the First Amend­ment. As an ear­ly fix, Biden must clar­i­fy through reg­u­la­to­ry means that advo­ca­cy for Pales­tin­ian rights, which Israel and its allies have been try­ing to crim­i­nal­ize, is not grounds for pros­e­cu­tion by the Biden or any oth­er administration. 

Ulti­mate­ly, the Biden admin­is­tra­tion must oppose a num­ber of far-reach­ing attacks against free expres­sion. In addi­tion to accu­sa­tions of anti­semitism based on the def­i­n­i­tion above, accu­sa­tions of sup­port for ter­ror­ism are becom­ing more com­mon, and are rais­ing the stakes for our speech activ­i­ties in sup­port of Pales­tin­ian rights. 

This is only pos­si­ble because mate­r­i­al sup­port for ter­ror­ism laws have been inter­pret­ed so broad­ly that pro­vid­ing a human rights train­ing to a group des­ig­nat­ed by our gov­ern­ment as ter­ror­ist” is con­sid­ered crim­i­nal sup­port” for ter­ror­ism, under the the­o­ry that it frees up resources for the group to com­mit vio­lent acts against civilians. 

And if Israel has its way, pure speech and asso­ci­a­tion too will be swept into this already dan­ger­ous­ly broad law. 

That’s why groups like the Shu­rat HaDin — Israel Law Cen­ter are tar­get­ing the fundrais­ing plat­forms of human rights advo­ca­cy groups, threat­en­ing them with mate­r­i­al sup­port for ter­ror­ism lia­bil­i­ty based on false and high­ly atten­u­at­ed guilt by asso­ci­a­tion claims. (Shu­rat HaDin is said to be con­nect­ed with the Mossad, Israel’s spy agency, and one of the organization’s lawyers was con­vict­ed for a shoot­ing attack on Pales­tin­ian civilians.)

It’s also why Israel lob­by groups are urg­ing the Depart­ment of Jus­tice to inves­ti­gate Black Lives Mat­ter groups because of their sol­i­dar­i­ty with Pales­tini­ans. It’s why a stu­dent was vis­it­ed by the FBI at his school because of Face­book posts he made crit­i­ciz­ing Israel. And it’s why pro-Israel groups, along with some of our own elect­ed offi­cials, are now try­ing to get the gov­ern­ment to inves­ti­gate an open class­room at San Fran­cis­co State Uni­ver­si­ty dis­cussing gen­der and resis­tance in the South African, Black and Pales­tin­ian free­dom strug­gles as crim­i­nal.”

It is in the spir­it of the ris­ing call for abo­li­tion—of racist police forces, of the war on drugs” that crim­i­nal­izes pover­ty and addic­tion, and of pris­ons that dehu­man­ize Black and Brown peo­ple — that we must also call for the abo­li­tion of the war on ter­ror­ism” scheme, and the laws that enable it. The ter­ror­ism frame­work feeds off the racist crim­i­nal­iza­tion of Mus­lims green lights Israel’s crim­i­nal­iza­tion of any and all resis­tance to its col­o­niza­tion of Pales­tin­ian land, and jus­ti­fies cen­sor­ship in our class­rooms and the crim­i­nal­iza­tion of our speech. 

This ter­ror­ism” nar­ra­tive harms the Move­ment for Black Lives, as it does the move­ment for Pales­tin­ian free­dom. When Trump offi­cials call activists for Black Lives Black iden­ti­ty extrem­ists” and try to des­ig­nate antifas­cist pro­test­ers as ter­ror­ists,” they are mobi­liz­ing law enforce­ment to crim­i­nal­ize and repress jus­tice movements. 

And many oth­er laws are trend­ing towards the crush­ing of move­ments for free­dom: They aim to pun­ish pro­tec­tion of Indige­nous land and resources, to pre­vent action against cli­mate change, to shut down calls for human­i­ty in our immi­gra­tion poli­cies, and evis­cer­ate our right to boy­cott, all achieved by under­min­ing our protest rights.

Biden and all of our elect­ed law­mak­ers have an oppor­tu­ni­ty now to repu­di­ate the Trump era by firm­ly and uncon­di­tion­al­ly putting our con­sti­tu­tion­al and human rights before the inter­ests of a for­eign coun­try whose sys­tem­at­ic vio­la­tions of inter­na­tion­al law the U.S. has con­sis­tent­ly subsidized. 

We need to shift pri­or­i­ties across our domes­tic and for­eign pol­i­cy, as many are advo­cat­ing, so that we stop fund­ing oppres­sion, col­o­niza­tion and author­i­tar­i­an war mon­gers, and start to pri­or­i­tize health­care, edu­ca­tion, hous­ing and human dig­ni­ty for all — not to men­tion the preser­va­tion of the very plan­et on which we all rely. 

It is a long shot that Biden will heed these calls, but we must push him and all our elect­ed rep­re­sen­ta­tives — and it’s not a moment too soon.

Dima Kha­li­di is the founder and direc­tor of Pales­tine Legal, an orga­ni­za­tion that pro­tects peo­ple speak­ing out for Pales­tin­ian free­dom from attacks on their civ­il and con­sti­tu­tion­al rights.

