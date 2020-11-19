What You Need to Know About BDS

Boy-cott, Di-vest-ment, Sanc-tions, (BDS)

noun

1. An inter­na­tion­al, non­vi­o­lent move­ment to advance the rights of Pales­tin­ian people

“They’re try­ing to say [BDS is] anti-Semi­tism. That’s the way they’re try­ing to dis­cred­it the fact that … under Netanyahu’s régime, human rights vio­la­tions have got­ten worse.” — U.S. Rep. Rashi­da Tlaib (D‑Mich.)

What’s behind the BDS movement?

Israel took con­trol of the West Bank and the Gaza Strip in 1967. Since its occu­pa­tion, numer­ous human rights vio­la­tions (most­ly tar­get­ing Pales­tini­ans) have been doc­u­ment­ed, includ­ing the pros­e­cu­tion and impris­on­ment of pro­test­ers and the mil­i­tary tar­get­ing of unarmed civil­ians. Many Pales­tini­ans have fled Israel, seek­ing refuge elsewhere.

By 2005, a hodge­podge of boy­cott move­ments (orga­nized as a response to these human rights vio­la­tions and inspired by the anti-apartheid move­ment in South Africa) coa­lesced under the new­ly formed Pales­tin­ian BDS Nation­al Com­mit­tee. The BDS move­ment seeks to end the occu­pa­tion, win back rights for Pales­tini­ans and allow refugees to go back home — by pres­sur­ing out­side groups to end their sup­port of Israel until Israel complies.

Is it working?

BDS counts more than 250 ​“wins” in the Unit­ed States since 2004 — such as col­lege cam­pus­es divest­ing their endow­ments from Israel com­pa­nies — but the big­ger vic­to­ries seem to be in terms of pub­lic rela­tions. A 2019 Uni­ver­si­ty of Mary­land poll reveals, for exam­ple, that 45% of Amer­i­cans (and 66% of Democ­rats) would now sup­port sanc­tions or more seri­ous actions against Israel to halt the expan­sion of new set­tle­ments, trend­ing up from 39% sup­port in 2014.

And while crit­i­cism of Israel has long been con­sid­ered an untouch­able third rail in U.S. pol­i­tics, we now see pro­gres­sives such as Rep. Alexan­dria Oca­sio-Cortez (D‑N.Y.) speak­ing out more force­ful­ly for Pales­tin­ian rights. In Sep­tem­ber, AOC pulled out of an event cel­e­brat­ing the lega­cy of for­mer Israeli Prime Min­is­ter Yitzhak Rabin, known to some as a peace­mak­er but to oth­ers as ​“the bone-crush­er,” antag­o­nis­tic toward Palestinians.

What’s the deal with the ​ “ anti-boy­cott” law in my state?

As the BDS move­ment grows, so too has its back­lash. Since 2014, state and local leg­is­la­tures and the U.S. Con­gress have enact­ed more than 100 mea­sures penal­iz­ing groups and busi­ness­es that boy­cott Israel. Thir­ty states now have so-called anti-boy­cott laws. Legal chal­lenges to some anti-boy­cott bills are still pend­ing, on the grounds that boy­cotting is a con­sti­tu­tion­al right and a key part of Amer­i­can his­to­ry. (Hel­lo, Boston Tea Party.)

What impact has the Trump admin­is­tra­tion had on BDS?

A bad one, not sur­pris­ing­ly! Fol­low­ing a Jan­u­ary 2020 exec­u­tive order, for exam­ple, Edu­ca­tion Sec­re­tary Bet­sy DeVos now has author­i­ty to inves­ti­gate (and, poten­tial­ly, halt) fed­er­al fund­ing for uni­ver­si­ties with active BDS cam­paigns on cam­pus. The Trump admin­is­tra­tion is jus­ti­fy­ing these moves by crit­i­ciz­ing BDS as anti-Semit­ic — an arguably trans­par­ent smoke­screen for a pres­i­dent with a well-known record of Islam­o­pho­bia, and who relies on Chris­t­ian vot­ing blocs known for their sup­port of Israel.

In the event of a Trump loss, how­ev­er, the BDS move­ment will still like­ly face an uphill cam­paign. Turn­ing a blind eye to Israeli human rights abus­es has long been a bipar­ti­san tradition.

This is part of ​“The Big Idea,” a month­ly series offer­ing brief intro­duc­tions to pro­gres­sive the­o­ries, poli­cies, tools and strate­gies that can help us envi­sion a world beyond cap­i­tal­ism. For recent In These Times cov­er­age of Boy­cott, Divest­ment and Sanc­tions in action, see, ​“Israel’s Scheme To Defund the BDS Move­ment” ​“I’m Pales­tin­ian. Like Rashi­da Tlaib, I Am Barred From See­ing My Fam­i­ly” and ​“The Repres­sion of BDS Shows How the Amer­i­can and Israeli Rul­ing Class­es Are Deeply Enmeshed.”

