Skip to content
menu
search
Dispatch

The Great American Election Catharsis Party

In Philly, MAGA dreams meet mathematical realities.

Hamilton Nolan

Photos by author

All day Thurs­day, a con­tin­gent of sol­diers stood on the steps of Philadel­phia City Hall. Real sol­diers, with desert camo fatigues and big machine guns slung rak­ish­ly across their chests. Through­out the after­noon, they milled about on the steps; they were still there in the evening, in front of the enor­mous iron gate lead­ing into the building’s court­yard, with a neat row of black riot hel­mets slung over the hand railing. 

They fit in. In Philly, as in oth­er big cities, vast swaths of down­town had board­ed up in antic­i­pa­tion of chaos and riots after Elec­tion Day. Even the WaWas were closed, turned into impen­e­tra­ble ply­wood fortress­es. The area around the sprawl­ing Penn­syl­va­nia Con­ven­tion Cen­ter, where the state’s votes are being count­ed under the scruti­ny of the entire world, was like­wise sup­plied with Philly police. There were police SUVs with flash­ing lights block­ing the streets, and police lin­ing the side­walks in front of the entrance, and rov­ing teams of bike cops cir­cling around and around in groups of 10 — the dorki­est expres­sion of state pow­er. For sev­er­al blocks out­side of the epi­cen­ter of the action, there were knots of police on every cor­ner. Most of them spent last night look­ing at their phones, like we all do when we are wast­ing our time. 

Because while all of the out­side forces may have been omi­nous — the rant­i­ng and des­per­ate pres­i­dent, his car­toon­ish team of enablers declar­ing false­ly that they couldn’t watch the vote count, the city lead­ers already on edge from months of anti-police protests, an entire coun­try bit­ing its nails to the cuti­cles wait­ing for the offi­cial word that the wicked witch is dead — the real­i­ty on the streets of Philadel­phia was: a par­ty. Specif­i­cal­ly, the par­ty was on the cor­ner of Arch and 12th Streets, right out in front of the con­ven­tion cen­ter, which had been trans­formed into one big metaphor. 

On the side of Arch Street clos­est to the con­ven­tion cen­ter was a pen made of met­al bar­ri­ers that was des­ig­nat­ed for Trump sup­port­ers. Yes­ter­day after­noon, that pen was filled by few­er than 20 desul­to­ry dead enders, all with a hang­dog expres­sion indi­cat­ing that they had, per­haps, expect­ed a big­ger crowd. There was a man in an Amer­i­can flag suit jack­et and match­ing cow­boy hat, and a man with a MAGA hat and a pony­tail and an Iron Maid­en den­im vest, and a man in Columbine-style black trench coat and boots and a mask with a skull on it. Sur­round­ing the pen were shoul­der-to-shoul­der reporters. It was, in essence, a zoo for angry white men. 

On the oth­er side of Arch Street, next to the Read­ing Ter­mi­nal Mar­ket, was a street par­ty. A DJ was play­ing dance music, and hun­dreds of peo­ple were danc­ing their ass­es off in the shad­ow of ban­ners that read COUNT EVERY VOTE” and BLACK VOTES MAT­TER.” On this side of the street, there were all types of peo­ple danc­ing. A 20-some­thing woman in a yel­low hood­ie who looked right at home danc­ing to club music; a blond sub­ur­ban­ite type in white jeans over­come with enthu­si­asm; DSA types, busi­ness types, home­less peo­ple, black, white, young, old. They were full of joy. The con­trast between them and the sullen, con­spir­a­cy-poi­soned crowd across the street could not be more vivid. 

As evening fell, the crowds ebbed and flowed, but the bal­ance of joy nev­er shift­ed. A cou­ple of anti-gay Chris­t­ian fun­da­men­tal­ists with mega­phones set up camp in the Trump area and start­ed mock­ing peo­ple in the crowd as fag­gots,” an appro­pri­ate eulo­gy for the Trump era. Mean­while, the DJ con­tin­ued, and a pro­ces­sion of speak­ers across the street led When we fight, we win!” chants, and the entire scene felt like a tri­umph of the human spir­it. All the cops stood around bored. It was a par­ty, and nobody need­ed the bouncers.

Overnight, after every­one out­side the con­ven­tion cen­ter except for the TV reporters had gone home, the police arrest­ed two peo­ple who had alleged­ly dri­ven in from Vir­ginia with guns and a plan to unleash an attack at the Con­ven­tion Cen­ter where votes are being count­ed in Philadel­phia.” Ear­ly this morn­ing, the Hum­mer that they had dri­ven was still parked by the curb on 13th and Vine. There were no police in sight. The car had sev­er­al Qanon-themed stick­ers on the tint­ed win­dows, and a dirty Amer­i­can flag hang­ing from the back. Like the Trump cam­paign, what­ev­er they had been plan­ning did not come to pass. As I watched, a Philly res­i­dent in a hood­ie walked up to the now-famous Hum­mer and gen­tly placed his large pet lizard on the hood, to pose for a few pictures.

Trump has lost. There has been no mas­sacre. Philly, and the lizard, kept their cool. Out­side, the par­ty is about to begin. We earned it.

As a 501©3 non­prof­it pub­li­ca­tion, In These Times does not oppose or endorse can­di­dates for polit­i­cal office.

Hamil­ton Nolan is a labor reporter for In These Times. He has spent the past decade writ­ing about labor and pol­i­tics for Gawk­er, Splin­ter, The Guardian, and else­where. You can reach him at Hamilton@​InTheseTimes.​com.

Have thoughts or reactions to this or any other piece that you'd like to share? Send us a note with the Letter to the Editor form.
More articles by Hamilton Nolan
Viewpoint
Everyone Needs to Be More Furious Right Now
Trump and gangster Republicans are now very openly trying to steal a presidential election.
Viewpoint
Things We Already Know
On Election Day, remember that America has already shown us who it is.
Viewpoint
Remember What They Did
Do not allow the enablers of the Trump administration to rejoin polite society, ever.
Similar articles
Dispatch
Covid-19 Hunger Strikes Sweep Migrant Detention Centers
Jailed migrants are fighting a battle for their lives.
Maurizio Guerrero
Dispatch
At First-Ever Native American Presidential Forum, Candidates Answer to Centuries of Injustice
With Indian country’s electoral power growing, presidential hopefuls pledged to honor treaties and enact structural change.
Stephanie Woodard
Dispatch
Baltimore Won a Big Victory for Affordable Housing. The Next Goal: Community Control.
Housing organizers won $20 million annually in city money for housing. They want that housing to be democratically controlled.
Ajowa Nzinga Ifateyo
Subscribe and Save 66%

Less than $1.67 an issue

Subscribe Now