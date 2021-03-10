How the Democrats Blew the Last Big Labor Bill

When the Democratic Party won Congress and the White House amid the 2008 Great Recession, the labor movement played an integral role in its victory. Even with a majority in Congress, however, the Employee Free Choice Act (EFCA)—a bill to help workers form unions — failed to pass.

Twelve years later, the Democrats again find themselves in control. On Tuesday, the House passed the Protecting the Right to Organize Act, a stronger version of EFCA, with a 225 – 206 vote. Only five Republicans joined Democrats in pushing the PRO Act through. But the bill is unlikely to secure the necessary 60 votes in the narrowly-controlled Senate.



In February 2009, as Democratic majorities were just settling into Congress and the White House, David Moberg wrote this story, ​“Ready to Rumble,” exploring the virulent opposition of corporate interests: