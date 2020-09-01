Saturday at 8:00 p.m. ET: Join Bernie Sanders and Sara Nelson for a special online event

Sat­ur­day night, start­ing at 8:00 p.m. East­ern Time, we’ll be cel­e­brat­ing the 44th anniver­sary of In These Times. It’s a tra­di­tion goes back to 1977, when the mag­a­zine cel­e­brat­ed its first anniver­sary with a day­long Chau­tauqua and near­ly 500 guests. The past few years, we’ve host­ed a more upscale gala (upscale for In These Times, at least; decid­ed­ly down­scale for your aver­age gala).

The event is our one chance each year to meet many of our most loy­al read­ers and long­time friends in per­son. And as a fundrais­er, it’s a big part of how we make our annu­al bud­get. But like every­one, we’ve had to make tough choic­es recent­ly about how to safe­ly and respon­si­bly act in the midst of a pandemic.

This year, we’re mov­ing our 44th anniver­sary cel­e­bra­tion online — and mak­ing it free to all.

While it may not be quite the same, we have a great show planned, and we are thrilled to be able to wel­come a larg­er (vir­tu­al) crowd than ever before.

Head­lin­ing the event will be Sara Nel­son, pres­i­dent of the Asso­ci­a­tion of Flight Atten­dants and one of the most excit­ing new voic­es in the labor move­ment. As our labor reporter Hamil­ton Nolan has point­ed out time and again, we’re liv­ing through the biggest labor sto­ry of our lives with Covid-19 right now.

And we’re excit­ed to announce that Sen­a­tor Bernie Sanders will be pro­vid­ing a spe­cial wel­come mes­sage to kick things off. Bernie is a long­time sup­port­er of the mag­a­zine, as well as a past con­trib­u­tor. But more impor­tant­ly, he is a life­long, fierce advo­cate for work­ers’ rights and union power.



The event is free to all, but reg­is­tra­tion is required — so RSVP now.

We hope to soon be able to raise a glass in sol­i­dar­i­ty in per­son, but for now, wel­come to the first-ever vir­tu­al In These Times anniver­sary event.