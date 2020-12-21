2020 Exposed the Myth of American “Security”

If there’s one cen­tral les­son to take from 2020, it’s that the coun­try with the most well-fund­ed ​“secu­ri­ty state” in the world is also one of the least secure places on Earth. Fac­ing a dead­ly pan­dem­ic that rav­aged the globe, the Unit­ed States leads the world in over­all deaths, and is fourth in deaths per 100,000 peo­ple. Our cut­ting-edge, top-of-the-line, tril­lion-dol­lar ​“nation­al secu­ri­ty” appa­ra­tus was not only help­less in the face of an actu­al dan­ger, but repeat­ed­ly made that dan­ger far worse by fore­clos­ing on a more humane social response — and unleash­ing vio­lence on the very peo­ple hard­est hit.

This hor­rif­ic fact should be a wake up call that chal­lenges the very premis­es of how we per­ceive ​“threats” and dan­ger as we enter the 2020s. The con­cept of ​“secu­ri­ty” is an orga­niz­ing prin­ci­ple behind how the U.S. gov­ern­ment allo­cates pub­lic resources. The U.S. mil­i­tary bud­get is, by far, the most heav­i­ly fund­ed in the world — larg­er than the mil­i­tary bud­gets of the next 10 coun­tries com­bined. Accord­ing to the Nation­al Pri­or­i­ties Project, in 2019, the mil­i­tary bud­get account­ed for 53% of the entire fed­er­al dis­cre­tionary bud­get, which Con­gress deter­mines through the appro­pri­a­tions process every year. This per­cent­age jumps con­sid­er­ably when you con­sid­er the ​“mil­i­ta­rized” bud­get that encom­pass­es spend­ing on U.S. wars, impris­on­ment, the war on drugs and immi­gra­tion crack­down (the Nation­al Pri­or­i­ties Project put the ​“mil­i­ta­rized bud­get” at 64.5% of dis­cre­tionary fed­er­al spend­ing in 2019). Ear­li­er this month, as unem­ploy­ment soared and Amer­i­cans wait­ed in miles-long bread­lines for food, Con­gress over­whelm­ing­ly passed a $740 bil­lion Nation­al Defense Autho­riza­tion Act for 2021. House Speak­er Nan­cy Pelosi (D‑Calif.) praised the mil­i­tary bud­get from the House floor, say­ing it ​“strength­ens our secu­ri­ty.” (Pres­i­dent Trump has threat­ened to veto the NDAA over key griev­ances, includ­ing his insis­tence on the inclu­sion of a pro­vi­sion pro­hibit­ing the renam­ing of mil­i­tary bases that give trib­ute to Con­fed­er­ate figures.) Mil­i­ta­riza­tion trick­les to the state and local lev­els, and is used to fund mas­sive prison and law enforce­ment infra­struc­ture. Rough­ly 0.7% of peo­ple in the Unit­ed States are in local jail, or fed­er­al or state prison. As the Prison Pol­i­cy Ini­tia­tive notes, ​“If this num­ber seems unwor­thy of the term ​‘mass incar­cer­a­tion,’ con­sid­er that 0.7% is just shy of 1%, or one out of a hun­dred.” Like the U.S. mil­i­tary bud­get, this impris­on­ment appa­ra­tus is unri­valed glob­al­ly: The Unit­ed States accounts for less than 5% of the world’s pop­u­la­tion, but 20% of the world’s incar­cer­at­ed pop­u­la­tion. Mean­while, polic­ing con­tin­ues to account for a mas­sive chunk of munic­i­pal bud­gets. Accord­ing to Sludge’s June 2020 analy­sis of 473 U.S. cities, ​“spend­ing on police takes up almost one-third of munic­i­pal bud­gets,” a num­ber that climbs even high­er in poor cities. This spend­ing, we are told over and over again, is nec­es­sary to pro­tect Amer­i­cans from dan­ger. The pri­ma­ry role of the state, accord­ing to this frame­work, is to pro­vide ​“secu­ri­ty” — from a ​“for­eign ene­my,” ​“crim­i­nals,” or some ​“oth­er” who alleged­ly pos­es an exis­ten­tial threat to the safe­ty and well­be­ing of Amer­i­cans. Each of these insti­tu­tions — prison sys­tems, police depart­ments, the U.S. mil­i­tary, the Depart­ment of Home­land Secu­ri­ty — comes with its own well-fund­ed press depart­ment that tells the pub­lic the dan­ger is great, and their ser­vices are need­ed now more than ever. This mes­sage echoes from the high­est ech­e­lons of U.S. polit­i­cal pow­er, as demon­strat­ed when Trump declared in March that Covid-19 is ​“our big war. It’s a med­ical war. We have to win this war. It’s very important.”



True “security” cannot be found in aerial bombardments or prison cells or police deployments.