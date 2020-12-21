Skip to content
2020 Exposed the Myth of American “Security”

The “security state” not only failed to keep us safe, but worsened the coronavirus pandemic and unleashed violence on the people hardest hit.

Sarah Lazare

The U.S. Navy's Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force's Thunderbirds perform a flyover tribute to "honor" Covid-19 frontline workers on April 28, 2020 as seen from Weehawken, New Jersey. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

If there’s one cen­tral les­son to take from 2020, it’s that the coun­try with the most well-fund­ed secu­ri­ty state” in the world is also one of the least secure places on Earth. Fac­ing a dead­ly pan­dem­ic that rav­aged the globe, the Unit­ed States leads the world in over­all deaths, and is fourth in deaths per 100,000 peo­ple. Our cut­ting-edge, top-of-the-line, tril­lion-dol­lar nation­al secu­ri­ty” appa­ra­tus was not only help­less in the face of an actu­al dan­ger, but repeat­ed­ly made that dan­ger far worse by fore­clos­ing on a more humane social response — and unleash­ing vio­lence on the very peo­ple hard­est hit.

This hor­rif­ic fact should be a wake up call that chal­lenges the very premis­es of how we per­ceive threats” and dan­ger as we enter the 2020s.

The con­cept of secu­ri­ty” is an orga­niz­ing prin­ci­ple behind how the U.S. gov­ern­ment allo­cates pub­lic resources. The U.S. mil­i­tary bud­get is, by far, the most heav­i­ly fund­ed in the world — larg­er than the mil­i­tary bud­gets of the next 10 coun­tries com­bined. Accord­ing to the Nation­al Pri­or­i­ties Project, in 2019, the mil­i­tary bud­get account­ed for 53% of the entire fed­er­al dis­cre­tionary bud­get, which Con­gress deter­mines through the appro­pri­a­tions process every year. This per­cent­age jumps con­sid­er­ably when you con­sid­er the mil­i­ta­rized” bud­get that encom­pass­es spend­ing on U.S. wars, impris­on­ment, the war on drugs and immi­gra­tion crack­down (the Nation­al Pri­or­i­ties Project put the mil­i­ta­rized bud­get” at 64.5% of dis­cre­tionary fed­er­al spend­ing in 2019). Ear­li­er this month, as unem­ploy­ment soared and Amer­i­cans wait­ed in miles-long bread­lines for food, Con­gress over­whelm­ing­ly passed a $740 bil­lion Nation­al Defense Autho­riza­tion Act for 2021. House Speak­er Nan­cy Pelosi (D‑Calif.) praised the mil­i­tary bud­get from the House floor, say­ing it strength­ens our secu­ri­ty.” (Pres­i­dent Trump has threat­ened to veto the NDAA over key griev­ances, includ­ing his insis­tence on the inclu­sion of a pro­vi­sion pro­hibit­ing the renam­ing of mil­i­tary bases that give trib­ute to Con­fed­er­ate figures.)

Mil­i­ta­riza­tion trick­les to the state and local lev­els, and is used to fund mas­sive prison and law enforce­ment infra­struc­ture. Rough­ly 0.7% of peo­ple in the Unit­ed States are in local jail, or fed­er­al or state prison. As the Prison Pol­i­cy Ini­tia­tive notes, If this num­ber seems unwor­thy of the term mass incar­cer­a­tion,’ con­sid­er that 0.7% is just shy of 1%, or one out of a hun­dred.” Like the U.S. mil­i­tary bud­get, this impris­on­ment appa­ra­tus is unri­valed glob­al­ly: The Unit­ed States accounts for less than 5% of the world’s pop­u­la­tion, but 20% of the world’s incar­cer­at­ed pop­u­la­tion. Mean­while, polic­ing con­tin­ues to account for a mas­sive chunk of munic­i­pal bud­gets. Accord­ing to Sludge’s June 2020 analy­sis of 473 U.S. cities, spend­ing on police takes up almost one-third of munic­i­pal bud­gets,” a num­ber that climbs even high­er in poor cities.

This spend­ing, we are told over and over again, is nec­es­sary to pro­tect Amer­i­cans from dan­ger. The pri­ma­ry role of the state, accord­ing to this frame­work, is to pro­vide secu­ri­ty” — from a for­eign ene­my,” crim­i­nals,” or some oth­er” who alleged­ly pos­es an exis­ten­tial threat to the safe­ty and well­be­ing of Amer­i­cans. Each of these insti­tu­tions — prison sys­tems, police depart­ments, the U.S. mil­i­tary, the Depart­ment of Home­land Secu­ri­ty — comes with its own well-fund­ed press depart­ment that tells the pub­lic the dan­ger is great, and their ser­vices are need­ed now more than ever. This mes­sage echoes from the high­est ech­e­lons of U.S. polit­i­cal pow­er, as demon­strat­ed when Trump declared in March that Covid-19 is our big war. It’s a med­ical war. We have to win this war. It’s very important.”

It’s impor­tant to make clear that the coro­n­avirus pan­dem­ic wasn’t a black swan” event — some act of god out of the blue that we couldn’t have pos­si­bly pre­pared for. Rather, it was pre­dict­ed by health offi­cials and sci­en­tists for years. Bill Gates even made a video about U.S. vul­ner­a­bil­i­ty to the pan­dem­ic for Vox in 2015. This wasn’t a ran­dom event, it was both pre­dictable and banal in its inevitably. But there’s not a lot of mon­ey to be made by weapons con­trac­tors in bor­ing pan­dem­ic prepa­ra­tions, nor is there a lot of new sur­veil­lance pow­ers to be seized, so lit­tle fund­ing went into pan­dem­ic pre­ven­tion. Instead, emo­tion­al­ly charged fear mon­ger­ing that fuels U.S. expan­sion and pow­er — over the threat of ter­ror­ism,” or the specter of Russ­ian or Chi­nese glob­al dom­i­nance — won the day and monop­o­lized our secu­ri­ty” pri­or­i­ties. This is despite the fact that ter­ror­ists” kill few­er peo­ple in the U.S. per year than fur­ni­ture, and the mil­i­tary bud­gets of Rus­sia and Chi­na are sig­nif­i­cant­ly small­er than that of the Unit­ed States.

When it became clear the Covid-19 pan­dem­ic posed an exis­ten­tial threat to actu­al human beings, not only was this bloat­ed secu­ri­ty appa­ra­tus use­less in pro­tect­ing peo­ple, it became a vec­tor of harm, mea­sur­ably wors­en­ing the pan­dem­ic. The U.S.-Saudi mil­i­tary coali­tion con­tin­ued bomb­ing Yemen even as the out­break raged, with Yemen’s med­ical sys­tem already dev­as­tat­ed by more than five years of relent­less war. Accord­ing to the groups Physi­cians for Human Rights and Mwatana for Human Rights, there have been at least 120 attacks on med­ical facil­i­ties between March 2015 and the end of 2018, leav­ing the coun­try espe­cial­ly ill-pre­pared to deal with the pan­dem­ic. The impe­r­i­al U.S. appa­ra­tus, strength­ened by its bloat­ed mil­i­tary, imposed dev­as­tat­ing sanc­tions in the midst of a pan­dem­ic, ratch­et­ing them up in Iran as doc­tors begged for relief, because they were unable to get basic med­ical sup­plies to treat an explod­ing out­break in the coun­try. Now that there’s a Covid-19 vac­cine, Iran­ian offi­cials say max­i­mum pres­sure sanc­tions are pre­vent­ing them from pur­chas­ing the Covid-19 vac­cine. The usu­al vio­lence of U.S. mil­i­tarism is now being unleashed on a world that is going through a dev­as­tat­ing and glob­al­ly inter­con­nect­ed cri­sis, where an out­break any­where affects peo­ple every­where. The con­cept of nation­al secu­ri­ty” begins to break down in the face of a cri­sis that’s fun­da­men­tal­ly international.

With­in the Unit­ed States, the carcer­al sys­tem has proven to be one of the most harm­ful vec­tors of Covid-19 trans­mis­sion. The Mar­shall Project and Asso­ci­at­ed Press joint­ly report­ed on Decem­ber 18 that one in five peo­ple incar­cer­at­ed in fed­er­al pris­ons has test­ed pos­i­tive for Covid-19 — a rate four times greater than the gen­er­al pop­u­la­tion. In some states, more than half of pris­on­ers have been infect­ed,” the report notes, adding, Near­ly every prison sys­tem in the coun­try has seen infec­tion rates sig­nif­i­cant­ly high­er than the com­mu­ni­ties around them.” Peo­ple impris­oned in Kansas and Arkansas, for exam­ple, are eight times as like­ly to con­tract Covid-19 than their sur­round­ing com­mu­ni­ties. The same holds true for peo­ple detained by Immi­gra­tion and Cus­toms Enforce­ment (ICE): A study pub­lished in JAMA found that, from April to August 2020, the Covid-19 rate among peo­ple detained by ICE was 13 times greater than the gen­er­al pop­u­la­tion. These out­breaks are not only dan­ger­ous and dead­ly for peo­ple who are locked up, but they spread the virus through broad­er soci­ety. In just one exam­ple, Uni­ver­si­ty of Chica­go researchers found in June that Cook Coun­ty Jail in Chica­go is respon­si­ble for 15.7% of all doc­u­ment­ed Covid-19 cas­es in Illi­nois. Despite the mea­sur­able infec­tions and deaths that spread through the U.S. incar­cer­a­tion sys­tem, local, state and fed­er­al offi­cials have over­whelm­ing­ly resist­ed calls to free peo­ple from prison.

And then, of course, there are the police beat­ings and killings that have con­tin­ued through­out the pan­dem­ic, dis­pro­por­tion­ate­ly tar­get­ing Black peo­ple — the very pop­u­la­tion hit dis­pro­por­tion­ate­ly hard­est by Covid-19 deaths and eco­nom­ic dev­as­ta­tion. Peo­ple who took to the streets over the sum­mer cry­ing out for dig­ni­ty, racial jus­tice and the right to live were ruth­less­ly beat­en by the same police depart­ments equipped with our military’s sur­plus” sup­plies, then thrown in Covid-19 infest­ed jails. Yet Black Lives Mat­ter pro­test­ers turned out again and again, forced to endan­ger their own safe­ty in the mid­dle of a pan­dem­ic to address the scourge of police violence.

True “security” cannot be found in aerial bombardments or prison cells or police deployments.

The very insti­tu­tions that we are told exist to keep Amer­i­cans safe” have, in fact, wors­ened the most dan­ger­ous and fright­en­ing pan­dem­ic of our life­times. And a gov­ern­ment that pri­or­i­tizes allo­cat­ing funds to this secu­ri­ty” state has stran­gled the actu­al social pro­grams that would have allowed us to mit­i­gate and con­tain the harms of this cri­sis much more effec­tive­ly. The best way to get the cri­sis under con­trol would be to sim­ply pay peo­ple to stay home — i.e. give them a way to pay rent, eat and avoid eco­nom­ic des­ti­tu­tion while sur­viv­ing the pan­dem­ic. But, from the begin­ning, the idea of robust month­ly pay­ments was ruled out by both Demo­c­ra­t­ic and Repub­li­can lead­ers alike. Mean­while, Medicare for All — a uni­ver­sal, sin­gle-pay­er health­care sys­tem — has been declared out of bounds by an incom­ing Biden admin­is­tra­tion over deficit” con­cerns, even as tens of mil­lions of Amer­i­cans are forced to go through the pan­dem­ic with no health insur­ance. Stim­u­lus spend­ing has brought some relief, includ­ing expand­ed unem­ploy­ment insur­ance and one-off checks. But this relief spend­ing has been a small pit­tance com­pared to what’s need­ed. A fed­er­al gov­ern­ment that has no prob­lem churn­ing out mas­sive mil­i­tary bud­gets year after year has not been able to come togeth­er to fund a gen­uine human­i­tar­i­an response to the Covid-19 cri­sis that has left more than 300,000 peo­ple in the Unit­ed States dead.

The same holds true for local gov­ern­ments that are hell-bent on keep­ing police bud­gets high, even dur­ing the pan­dem­ic. As Indi­go Olivi­er report­ed for In These Times in July, Faced with mass teacher lay­offs, deep cuts to edu­ca­tion and social ser­vices, and a loom­ing evic­tion cri­sis, police bud­gets across the nation remain absurd­ly high and have been large­ly insu­lat­ed from Covid-induced belt-tight­en­ing.” From Phoenix to San Diego to Louisville, Ky., numer­ous munic­i­pal­i­ties have even increased their annu­al police bud­gets in the mid­dle of the pan­dem­ic, defy­ing pro­test­ers’ demands to defund the police.

We are told repeat­ed­ly that the U.S. secu­ri­ty state is the best insti­tu­tion for respond­ing to social crises, whether it’s the pan­dem­ic, nat­ur­al dis­as­ters, the social tur­moil of pover­ty or the com­ing cli­mate cat­a­stro­phe. And with each new cri­sis, the secu­ri­ty state is fur­ther for­ti­fied and bol­stered, no mat­ter how great its fail­ures. This dev­as­tat­ing year demands that we stop for a moment and ask why the pre­em­i­nent secu­ri­ty state in the world failed to pro­tect its peo­ple from a great and press­ing dan­ger. And the only answer is that true secu­ri­ty” can­not be found in aer­i­al bom­bard­ments or prison cells or police deploy­ments: It must emanate from the exact oppo­site — a civil­ian, sol­i­daris­tic response to social crises, premised on the prin­ci­ple that all our fates are bound togeth­er, and no one is dispensable.

Sarah Lazare is web edi­tor at In These Times. She comes from a back­ground in inde­pen­dent jour­nal­ism for pub­li­ca­tions includ­ing The Inter­cept, The Nation, and Tom Dis­patch. She tweets at @sarahlazare.

