The Supreme Court Said Their Sentencing Was Unconstitutional. But They’re Still Behind Bars.

Efrén Pare­des Jr.’s life out­side prison was over before he was old enough for a driver’s license. With no crim­i­nal record, 15-year-old Pare­des worked part-time as a bag­ger at a Michi­gan gro­cery store. One night, after hours, his co-work­er was shot and killed dur­ing a rob­bery. Pare­des, who main­tains his inno­cence, was charged as an adult and con­vict­ed in a wide­ly pub­li­cized 1989 tri­al, in which the rap lyrics he copied into a high school note­book were used against him as evi­dence of pre­med­i­ta­tion. The judge gave Pare­des the manda­to­ry sen­tence for first-degree mur­der in Michi­gan: life with­out parole. More than two decades lat­er, the U.S. Supreme Court began a series of deci­sions that would all but deem that sen­tence uncon­sti­tu­tion­al for minors. But of the more than 2,800 peo­ple sen­tenced to life with­out parole as juve­niles in the Unit­ed States, approx­i­mate­ly 2,150 remain in prison, includ­ing Paredes. The Court decid­ed, in 2010, that ​“juve­nile life with­out parole” (JLWOP) is an uncon­sti­tu­tion­al sen­tence for crimes oth­er than homi­cide. In 2012, in Miller v. Alaba­ma, the Court pro­hib­it­ed JLWOP as a manda­to­ry min­i­mum sen­tence for any crime but did not ban it out­right. Final­ly, in 2016, Mont­gomery v. Louisiana made the Miller deci­sion retroac­tive, rul­ing that peo­ple like Pare­des ​“must be giv­en the oppor­tu­ni­ty to show their crime did not reflect irrepara­ble cor­rup­tion; and, if it did not, their hope for some years of life out­side prison walls must be restored.” ​“I was cau­tious­ly opti­mistic,” Pare­des recalls. For years, Pare­des advo­cat­ed from behind bars against long sen­tences for chil­dren. ​“I knew that it was a good opin­ion. I was hap­py that they made it retroac­tive. What I was not hap­py with was how they still left so much room for misinterpretation.” Pare­des was right to be con­cerned. The Mont­gomery deci­sion was unclear on how indi­vid­ual states should imple­ment the rul­ing. Some states auto­mat­i­cal­ly grant­ed parole eli­gi­bil­i­ty to any­one with a JLWOP sen­tence (after a cer­tain num­ber of years served), while oth­ers arranged indi­vid­ual resen­tenc­ing hear­ings. And some states with­held resen­tenc­ing oppor­tu­ni­ties in cas­es in which JLWOP was not giv­en as a manda­to­ry minimum. Today, about 700 peo­ple are still wait­ing for the resen­tenc­ing oppor­tu­ni­ty they were promised in 2016. Anoth­er 1,450 have been giv­en reduced sen­tences but remain incar­cer­at­ed; some have become parole-eli­gi­ble but have been denied parole. Oth­ers’ new sen­tences are so long, they will not be parole-eli­gi­ble for decades. And so far, about 85 have had their life-with­out-parole sen­tences reaffirmed. Espe­cial­ly now, as Covid-19 is spread­ing rapid­ly in pris­ons, such dif­fer­ences can mean life or death. ​“It can feel like jus­tice by geog­ra­phy,” Mar­sha Lev­ick, chief legal offi­cer of Juve­nile Law Cen­ter (JLC), tells In These Times.

Efrén Paredes Jr. (shown here as a youth and adult) was sentenced to life without parole at age 16. He awaits a hearing to review his sentence in October. EMMANUEL IGNATIUS BWIBO

A Long Wait for Resentencing

Even before the Supreme Court deci­sions, JLWOP sen­tences were poor­ly tracked, heav­i­ly con­cen­trat­ed in par­tic­u­lar regions and split along racial lines. “JLWOP reflects deep racial dis­par­i­ties in our crim­i­nal jus­tice sys­tem and has been imposed dis­pro­por­tion­ate­ly on youth of col­or, par­tic­u­lar­ly Black chil­dren,” says Rebec­ca Turn­er, lit­i­ga­tion coun­sel at the Cam­paign for the Fair Sen­tenc­ing of Youth (CFSY). A 2015 analy­sis by the Phillips Black Project found that Black chil­dren were twice as like­ly as white chil­dren to be sen­tenced to JLWOP for the same crime. By 2016, peo­ple of col­or made up 38% of the U.S. pop­u­la­tion and 77% of those serv­ing JLWOP sen­tences. Peo­ple of col­or had 80% of JLWOP sen­tences in Penn­syl­va­nia, 73% in Michi­gan and 81% in Louisiana, the three lead­ing JLWOP states. Pri­or to the Mont­gomery rul­ing, Penn­syl­va­nia, Michi­gan and Louisiana account­ed for more than two-thirds of the nation’s JLWOP sen­tences. These states, com­bined with Cal­i­for­nia, Flori­da, Mis­souri, Illi­nois, North Car­oli­na and Mis­sis­sip­pi, were respon­si­ble for about 81%. Vari­a­tion exists even at the coun­ty lev­el, where some dis­trict attor­neys make a habit of bring­ing more severe charges and seek­ing harsh­er sentences. After being sen­tenced to life with­out parole at 16, Pare­des was booked into the Michi­gan Refor­ma­to­ry, an adult facil­i­ty. He says sev­er­al old­er men took him under their wings and helped him nav­i­gate prison life. Pare­des says he found solace in ​“edu­cat­ing myself, and immers­ing myself in books, and learn­ing and grow­ing, and just doing every­thing I can to main­tain my san­i­ty, and learn­ing to become a bet­ter ver­sion of myself all the time.”

"Educating myself, and immersing myself in books, and learning and growing, and just doing everything I can to maintain my sanity, and learning to become a better version of myself all the time.” —EFRÉN PAREDES JR.

In prison, Pare­des earned his GED and began tak­ing col­lege cours­es. He has tran­scribed text­books into Braille, worked as a teacher’s aide, writ­ten advo­ca­cy blog posts, and pored over aca­d­e­m­ic crim­i­nal jus­tice arti­cles in the law library. Unlike many peo­ple serv­ing JLWOP, who have grown into mid­dle age with­out ever hav­ing the chance to form roman­tic rela­tion­ships, Pare­des found love while incar­cer­at­ed and is mar­ried with a young daughter. After the Mont­gomery deci­sion in 2016, Michigan’s leg­is­la­ture required dis­trict attor­neys to review every JLWOP sen­tence that had been giv­en as a manda­to­ry min­i­mum. For each, they could rec­om­mend reaf­firm­ing the sen­tence or reduc­ing the sen­tence with­in cer­tain para­me­ters. Giv­en this choice, pros­e­cu­tors across the state ini­tial­ly rec­om­mend­ed life with­out parole for two-thirds of their 354 cas­es (though some of these rec­om­men­da­tions have since been short­ened). Those rec­om­mend­ed for life with­out parole were put at the back of the line for resentencing. In Berrien Coun­ty, Mich., pros­e­cut­ing attor­ney Michael Sepic — the same attor­ney who pros­e­cut­ed Pare­des’ orig­i­nal case — rec­om­mend­ed reaf­firm­ing the sen­tences in eight of 12 JLWOP cas­es, includ­ing for Paredes. Sepic told In These Times in July that his office made sen­tenc­ing rec­om­men­da­tions after con­sid­er­ing the individual’s role in the crime, back­ground and prison record. ​“I took four [peo­ple] off the table, but the oth­er eight, I felt as a pros­e­cu­tor, that they should serve that time in prison, life with­out parole,” he says. He argues JLWOP will still be rare, as required by the Supreme Court — when com­pared against the total num­ber of juve­niles in the county. As of August, more than four years after Mont­gomery, 166 peo­ple were still wait­ing for resen­tenc­ing hear­ings in Michigan. The con­se­quences of resen­tenc­ing delays can be heart­break­ing, made even more urgent in the time of the coro­n­avirus. William Gar­ri­son, for exam­ple, served 44 years of a life sen­tence he received at 16 in Wayne Coun­ty, Mich. Gar­ri­son received a reduced sen­tence in Jan­u­ary and planned to move in with his sis­ter in May. In April, 24 days before his expect­ed release, he died of Covid-19. In Louisiana, a 2017 law made any­one who was sen­tenced to manda­to­ry JLWOP eli­gi­ble for a parole hear­ing after serv­ing 25 years — unless the dis­trict attor­ney want­ed to reaf­firm the sen­tence, which would result in a resen­tenc­ing hear­ing. Dis­trict attor­neys sought life with­out parole in about a third of 300 cas­es. As of June, around 80 peo­ple were still await­ing hear­ings. Sim­i­lar­ly, in North Car­oli­na, 43 of 94 peo­ple serv­ing JLWOP sen­tences are still await­ing hearings. In total, around 700 peo­ple through­out the Unit­ed States have yet to be resentenced. Pare­des’ hear­ing is sched­uled for Octo­ber. Despite the pros­e­cut­ing attor­ney seek­ing to reaf­firm his sen­tence, Pare­des is hope­ful. ​“It feels good to know that things are final­ly mov­ing along after an 8.5‑year, gru­el­ing wait­ing process,” he writes to In These Times . ​“My team will be able to present a com­pelling case of why I am deserv­ing of a term-of-year sen­tence, and the oppor­tu­ni­ty to reunite with my fam­i­ly and become a full-time father to my schoolage daughter.”



Julis Perales (shown here as a youth) has been in prison since age 17. Texas converted his mandatory life sentence to a minimum 40 year—tantamount, potentially, to the same thing. EMMANUEL IGNATIUS BWIBO

A New, Lengthy Sentence

Julis Perales, then 17, helped rob a Texas con­ve­nience store in 2005. One of his accom­plices shot and killed the store clerk. Perales declined a plea deal of 25 to life and was tried for first-degree mur­der, even though he did not pull the trig­ger. He was con­vict­ed and received a manda­to­ry min­i­mum sen­tence of life with­out parole. When Perales heard about the Miller rul­ing, which he calls a ​“phe­nom­e­nal moment for the nation at large and for me and my loved ones,” he took to the law library. In 2013, he appealed his sen­tence as uncon­sti­tu­tion­al, hop­ing he would be grant­ed a hear­ing before a jury that would con­sid­er his child­hood, the influ­ence of his peers and his role in the crime. ​“I couldn’t accept the fate of dying in prison for a mis­take of choos­ing to com­mit a rob­bery, where it wasn’t my inten­tion that any­body be hurt, much [less] killed,” Perales writes to In These Times.

The Texas Court of Crim­i­nal Appeals agreed that Perales’ sen­tence is uncon­sti­tu­tion­al. But instead of indi­vid­u­al­ized resen­tenc­ing, the Texas leg­is­la­ture sim­ply con­vert­ed the state’s 27 JLWOP sen­tences, includ­ing Perales’, to 40 years to life. Perales’ new sen­tence makes him eli­gi­ble for parole at 57. He con­sid­ers his sen­tence essen­tial­ly unchanged. ​“I was com­plete­ly dev­as­tat­ed,” Perales says. ​“I was even more crushed with this new sen­tence than with the first. Con­sid­er­ing that a light of hope was shin­ing, that since I’ve been in prison I’ve been doing all the things nec­es­sary to get myself togeth­er and learn­ing what was nec­es­sary to attain the relief I feel I deserve. Putting forth my best efforts along all lines and being slammed like that again, I felt like a com­plete fail­ure. … I felt com­plete­ly pow­er­less and hopeless.” Peo­ple around the coun­try have chal­lenged lengthy new sen­tences, includ­ing renewed life with­out parole, claim­ing they vio­late the spir­it of Miller and Mont­gomery. Perales says he has not giv­en up his fight. He sup­ports Texas’ Sec­ond Look bill — which has died in the leg­is­la­ture three times — which would make any­one incar­cer­at­ed as a child eli­gi­ble for parole after 20 years.

"I couldn’t accept the fate of dying in prison for a mistake of choosing to commit a robbery, where it wasn’t my intention that anybody be hurt,much [less] killed.” —JULIS PERALES

Julis Perales (shown here as an adult with his family) EMMANUEL IGNATIUS BWIBO

Wait­ing for Parole

In 1989, the same year Efrén Pare­des was sen­tenced to life, Tino Wed­low says he was paid $75 by anoth­er kid in Kansas City, Mo., to watch for cops while a third per­son beat some­one up. ​“My only role was to be a look­out,” says Wed­low, who was 17. Wed­low says he had no idea the third per­son was going to throw a gaso­line bomb through the win­dow of a house, which killed six peo­ple, includ­ing chil­dren. The police, mean­while, said Wed­low was involved in set­ting the fire. Fear­ing the death penal­ty, he took a plea deal: life with­out parole. ​“I had nev­er been in trou­ble a day in my life,” Wed­low says. ​“I don’t have [a] juve­nile record, none of that. I just made one poor deci­sion when I was a kid.” Mis­souri is one of sev­er­al states — includ­ing Cal­i­for­nia, West Vir­ginia, Neva­da, Vir­ginia, Arkansas and Con­necti­cut — whose leg­is­la­ture grant­ed retroac­tive parole eli­gi­bil­i­ty, after a cer­tain num­ber of years behind bars, for peo­ple sen­tenced as children. But eli­gi­bil­i­ty hasn’t always meant free­dom. The process varies by state, but parole boards, often appoint­ed by the gov­er­nor, are gen­er­al­ly sup­posed to con­sid­er whether a per­son is reha­bil­i­tat­ed. As the ACLU found in a 2016 report, how­ev­er, parole boards instead gen­er­al­ly rehash the details of the orig­i­nal case. In Mis­souri, where all 100-some JLWOP sen­tences were con­vert­ed to 25 to life, the parole board remains a road­block. Wed­low had a parole hear­ing in Feb­ru­ary 2017, a 10-minute video call. ​“It wasn’t noth­ing about my matu­ri­ty, how I was raised and brought up,” Wed­low says. ​“It was all about case ques­tions and my prison con­duct. I was able to make it to the hon­or dorm. I haven’t had a major vio­la­tion since the ear­ly ​’90s. And that’s the only thing they kept bring­ing up, was some vio­la­tions from when I was 21 years old. In 2017, I’m in front of you, you’re bring­ing up stuff that hap­pened in ​’93. I’m almost 50.” Two weeks lat­er, Wed­low received a form denial let­ter with the promise of a sec­ond parole hear­ing in five more years. The Mis­souri parole board approved just three of the first 23 JLWOP lif­ers who appeared. In response, four Mis­souri men filed a class action against the Mis­souri Parole Board, argu­ing their rights under Mont­gomery were being denied. In 2018, a U.S. dis­trict judge ruled in their favor, order­ing new parole hear­ings for Missouri’s JLWOP cas­es — and order­ing the board to con­sid­er fac­tors beyond the orig­i­nal crimes. Parole hear­ings began mov­ing for­ward under this new direc­tion in July (though the board is appeal­ing the dis­trict court’s deci­sion). As of August, the board had not yet released its new decisions. ​“It’s very incon­sis­tent in terms of parole avail­abil­i­ty,” Mar­sha Lev­ick says. In Wis­con­sin and Mary­land, for exam­ple, class actions have been brought by peo­ple who argue their states’ low release rates effec­tive­ly turn their parole-eli­gi­ble life sen­tences into JLWOP cas­es. In Louisiana, where dozens of juve­nile lif­ers have been paroled, 74-year-old Hen­ry Mont­gomery, the man who brought the Mont­gomery case, has been denied twice and remains behind bars. Specifics also vary regard­ing when parole eli­gi­bil­i­ty even starts. Wedlow’s new parole hear­ing is sched­uled for March 2021. He hopes to dis­cuss the chal­lenges he has over­come and demon­strate the per­son he is today. ​“It takes more than 10 min­utes to go over every­thing that the Miller case said to do,” Wed­low says. ​“They didn’t ask any­thing about the per­son, how you was brought up and raised, if you was neglect­ed and phys­i­cal­ly abused as a child, which I was.” Even if Wed­low is grant­ed parole, his ear­li­est release would like­ly be in 2022, at age 50. He then hopes to find a job, recon­nect with fam­i­ly mem­bers and pur­sue a relationship.



Bernardo Burnside (shown here as a youth and adult with his dog) was sentenced to life in 1994. After a resentencing, he became parole-eligible on 25 years served. EMMANUEL IGNATIUS BWIBO

Bit­ter­sweet Freedom

In 1994, Bernar­do Burn­side received a manda­to­ry sen­tence of life with­out parole in Philadel­phia, for homi­cide, at age 16. For­mer­ly the nation’s leader in JLWOP sen­tenc­ing, Penn­syl­va­nia has become a leader in resen­tenc­ing — par­tic­u­lar­ly in Philadel­phia County. By August, Penn­syl­va­nia had held indi­vid­ual resen­tenc­ing hear­ings for 460 of 521 peo­ple serv­ing JLWOP sen­tences, accord­ing to Depart­ment of Cor­rec­tions data. Pennsylvania’s parole board approved 70% of those eli­gi­ble: 241 people. Recidi­vism among those released after JLWOP sen­tences is rare. Of the 174 peo­ple released in Philadel­phia by the end of 2019, only two had been con­vict­ed of any new offens­es. In Michi­gan, where 119 peo­ple have been released, none have vio­lat­ed parole or recidivated. After Burnside’s 2018 resen­tenc­ing hear­ing, for which he was assigned an attor­ney and mit­i­ga­tion expert, a judge reduced his sen­tence to 25 to life — mak­ing him parole-eli­gi­ble based on time already served. With­in four months, he became one of near­ly 650 peo­ple around the coun­try released after being sen­tenced to JLWOP. Burn­side went home July 17, 2018, on the eighth anniver­sary of his mother’s death. ​“That same day that I came out, it start­ed rain­ing,” he says. ​“And the only thing I could do was just stand there and look at the sky. Peo­ple were like, ​‘That’s your mom, cry­ing. She’s hap­py for you.’ It was a blessing.” At first, things went well. Burn­side found a job mak­ing more than $800 a month as a jan­i­tor at an apart­ment com­plex. With an income, he qual­i­fied for a hous­ing assis­tance pro­gram. He took over his own lease after six months. “I was able to take care of my rent, pay my cell phone bill and still have mon­ey saved aside,” Burn­side says. But when new man­age­ment learned about his past, they fired him. He says he was hired and almost imme­di­ate­ly let go from two oth­er jobs, at a bak­ery and as a home health aide. While Philadelphia’s ​“ban the box” law pre­vents employ­ers from ask­ing about crim­i­nal records on job appli­ca­tions, they can do back­ground checks later. ​“The Depart­ment of Cor­rec­tions told us when we came home that our back­grounds wouldn’t be held against us,” Burn­side says, but he believes he would not have been fired if not for his back­ground. ​“I thought I was going to be able to come out here and get a nice job and start liv­ing — I don’t want to say a nor­mal life, but a peace­ful life. But it hasn’t been that.” Burn­side found temp work, but the hours were spot­ty and all but dis­ap­peared dur­ing the pan­dem­ic. He con­stant­ly applies for jobs, but an injury has made find­ing work even hard­er. He is months behind on rent and his pan­dem­ic stim­u­lus check did not cov­er his bills. ​“I have nowhere to go,” he says. ​“If I lose my apart­ment — excuse my lan­guage, but I’m shit out of luck.” ​“Hav­ing a first- or sec­ond-degree homi­cide con­vic­tion on your record presents a huge bar­ri­er to access­ing mean­ing­ful long-term employ­ment,” says Joan­na Viss­er Adjoian, co-direc­tor of the Youth Sen­tenc­ing & Reen­try Project (YSRP). YSRP helps a sub­set of Philadelphia’s juve­nile lif­ers nav­i­gate the resen­tenc­ing process and helps for­mer lif­ers build com­mu­ni­ty and find resources and jobs.

“That same day that I came out, it started raining. The only thing I could do was just stand there and look at the sky. People were like, ‘That’s your mom, crying. She’s happy for you.’ It was a blessing.” —BERNARDO BURNSIDE

​“Why are peo­ple being suc­cess­ful and … not going back [to prison]?” asks YSRP Reen­try Coor­di­na­tor John Pace, who was resen­tenced from JLWOP and released in 2017. ​“It’s about the resilien­cy of the indi­vid­ual, being appre­cia­tive of the oppor­tu­ni­ty and tak­ing advan­tage of it.” Sim­i­lar­ly, the Louisiana Parole Project helps peo­ple who have long juve­nile sen­tences pre­pare for parole hear­ings and pro­vides sup­port after release. Paroled clients receive tem­po­rary hous­ing, men­tor­ship, help access­ing insur­ance and ben­e­fits, and case man­age­ment. Clients take class­es to catch up on every­thing from per­son­al finance to how cell phones and email work to new social norms after decades of change. ​“One of our attor­neys called it Rip Van Win­kle syn­drome,’” says Deputy Direc­tor Ker­ry Myers, who him­self spent decades in prison. Myers says none of the Parole Project’s 137 released clients have been rear­rest­ed. ​“Many of our clients are now employed, mar­ried, have fam­i­lies,” he says. ​“A cou­ple of them are becom­ing home­own­ers.” The orga­ni­za­tion also helps clients find work and apply for sub­si­dized housing. ​“We want this pro­gram to show what we all know the data says — that they’re gen­er­al­ly low-risk and just have high needs,” Myers says. ​“It’s not a pub­lic safe­ty issue or threat to release them, as long as they have the right resources when they come out.” ​“I take full respon­si­bil­i­ty for what I did,” says Burn­side. ​“I wasn’t think­ing. I just want­ed to fit in.” Now, he says, ​“I’m not the same per­son. I think for myself. I stand on my own two feet. And I’m proud to say, you know, I’m doing what a man is sup­posed to do. I’m out here, tak­ing responsibility.” Despite the chal­lenges, Burn­side is grate­ful. ​“One of the best things is sleep­ing in a soft bed,” he says. ​“Tak­ing a bath — not a show­er all the time. Pick­ing my own food, eat­ing when I want to eat, being able to just walk out my front door… I don’t take much for grant­ed being out here. … I have a dog, a lit­tle pit bull. Being home and just sit­ting in bed, I’m con­tent. He can’t talk back to me but he lis­tens. I’m just grate­ful for the lit­tle things. ​“It’s been a bless­ing,” he adds. ​“But it’s also been a letdown.”



