To Tame a Far-Right Supreme Court, Let’s Revive This Forgotten Proposal from 1922

Who would have thought that in one of the world’s old­est democ­ra­cies, the life­time appoint­ment of a sin­gle jurist, to be decid­ed by a sim­ple sen­a­to­r­i­al major­i­ty, could rival in sig­nif­i­cance the deci­sion of more than 150 mil­lion cit­i­zens choos­ing their pres­i­dent at the bal­lot box? For lib­er­als and pro­gres­sives, the frus­tra­tion is pal­pa­ble, and ful­ly jus­ti­fied. Over the course of a few hours, ven­er­a­tion of Ruth Bad­er Gins­burg’s dis­tin­guished ser­vice to the nation was fol­lowed by trep­i­da­tion and a gnash­ing of teeth over Mitch McConnell’s deter­mi­na­tion to fill her place before the expi­ra­tion of Trump’s term.

"any legislation that would expand health insurance, union rights, environmental regulation, as well as abortion access is likely in deep trouble."

The nom­i­na­tion of Antonin Scalia mentee Amy Coney Bar­rett fur­ther fanned the flames. Even as pub­lic opin­ion has clear­ly swung to the left on pol­i­cy issues over recent years — not only for Oba­macare-plus health cov­er­age but also in regard­ing a wealth tax and lim­its on pri­vate and cor­po­rate polit­i­cal con­tri­bu­tions — con­ser­v­a­tive con­trol of the judi­cia­ry, begin­ning with the Supreme Court, threat­ens to block or even to roll back any demo­c­ra­t­ic leg­isla­tive advance.

It is lit­tle solace that some lib­er­al legal experts, like Har­vard Law School’s Noah Feld­man who tes­ti­fied before the House Judi­cia­ry Com­mit­tee on behalf of Pres­i­dent Trump’s impeach­ment, not only excus­es but wel­comes a can­di­date like Bar­rett because she pass­es a mer­i­to­crat­ic test inter­nal to the legal pro­fes­sion. ​“I dis­agree with much of her judi­cial phi­los­o­phy,” Feld­man wrote in Bloomberg on Sep­tem­ber 26, ​“and expect to dis­agree with many, maybe even most, of her future votes and opin­ions. Yet despite this dis­agree­ment, I know her to be a bril­liant and con­sci­en­tious lawyer who will ana­lyze and decide cas­es in good faith, apply­ing the jurispru­den­tial prin­ci­ples to which she is committed.”

What are the like­ly out­comes of such think­ing for the Amer­i­can peo­ple? Chief Jus­tice John Roberts’ court already has cur­tailed the appli­ca­tion of pre­vi­ous vot­ing rights acts (Shel­by Coun­ty v. Hold­er), struck down restric­tions on the flow of cor­po­rate or unac­knowl­edged pri­vate fund­ing in polit­i­cal cam­paigns (Cit­i­zens Unit­ed), and denied the right of class action law­suits in the case of claims of wage theft from non-union work­ers (Epic Sys­tems Corp v. Lewis).

The nar­row­ly ​“tex­tu­al­ist” and ​“orig­i­nal­ist” prin­ci­ples to which Bar­rett sub­scribes, inevitably car­ry con­ser­v­a­tive polit­i­cal impli­ca­tions. From such a mind­set, any leg­is­la­tion that would expand health insur­ance, union rights, envi­ron­men­tal reg­u­la­tion, as well as abor­tion access is like­ly in deep trou­ble. For Feld­man, how­ev­er, Barrett’s ​“views about how to inter­pret the law that I think are wrong and, in cer­tain respects, mis­guid­ed” are more than bal­anced by her being among the best and bright­est in her cohort. Ah, if only we could use the LSATs to choose all our fed­er­al officials!

What steps might a Demo­c­ra­t­ic Con­gress, take in 2021 to pro­tect the coun­try from a judi­cial super-major­i­ty defined by Jus­tices Roberts, Ali­to, Thomas, Gor­such, Kavanaugh, and Bar­rett? Most jour­nal­is­tic com­men­tary has cen­tered on ​“court-pack­ing” ideas harken­ing back to Pres­i­dent Franklin Roosevelt’s ulti­mate­ly foiled attempt in 1937 to expand the court from nine to as many as fif­teen jus­tices to pre­vent its undo­ing his entire New Deal pro­gram. This was (and remains) a messy solu­tion, for it turns pub­lic scruti­ny from an unde­mo­c­ra­t­ic, reac­tionary judi­cial branch to a seem­ing­ly over­reach­ing exec­u­tive authority.

In FDR’s case, his­to­ri­ans sug­gest, the mere threat of rad­i­cal judi­cial surgery proved enough to tem­per the impulse towards judi­cial review, and for decades the court large­ly refrained from coun­ter­mand­ing major eco­nom­ic law-mak­ing by state and fed­er­al leg­isla­tive majori­ties. On the oth­er hand, the bit­ter polit­i­cal after-taste from the court-pack­ing fight helped to fuel a Repub­li­can resur­gence in Con­gres­sion­al elec­tions to come.

But his­tor­i­cal antecedents to the court-pack­ing plan offer oth­er keys to a still-use­able past. By the 1920s, the Supreme Court had tru­ly become a bul­wark of cor­po­rate priv­i­lege, act­ing against lim­i­ta­tions on union black­list­ing in Kansas in 1915, over­turn­ing the fed­er­al child labor law in 1918, and throw­ing out a min­i­mum wage for women work­ers in Wash­ing­ton D.C. in 1923. Chief Jus­tice and ex-Pres­i­dent William Howard Taft (1921−1930) cheered on such moves by open­ly rail­ing against ​“social­ist raids upon prop­er­ty rights.”

As the courts increas­ing­ly detached them­selves from pub­lic opin­ion on key issues of nation­al wel­fare, they came under increas­ing crit­i­cism from pro­gres­sive cir­cles. Indeed, with a focus on mis-use of injunc­tions and con­tempt cita­tions in labor dis­putes, Theodore Roosevelt’s Pro­gres­sive Par­ty in 1912 pri­or­i­tized ​“restric­tion of the pow­er of the courts as shall leave to the peo­ple the ulti­mate author­i­ty to deter­mine fun­da­men­tal ques­tions of social wel­fare and pub­lic pol­i­cy.” The Social­ist Par­ty led by Eugene V. Debs went fur­ther, advo­cat­ing a con­sti­tu­tion­al amend­ment to abol­ish judi­cial review of leg­isla­tive acts altogether.

Two tan­gi­ble nation­al reform ideas fol­lowed in the next decade. As doc­u­ment­ed by his­to­ri­an Steven F. Law­son, Wisconsin’s Pro­gres­sive Sen­a­tor Robert ​“Fight­ing Bob” La Fol­lette intro­duced a con­sti­tu­tion­al amend­ment in 1922 (nev­er put to a Con­gres­sion­al vote) where­by Con­gress would have the right to re-enact –and thus enact for good — any law ruled uncon­sti­tu­tion­al by the Supreme Court. In the same year, Repub­li­can Sen. William Borah of Ida­ho pro­posed a dif­fer­ent reform tack: hop­ing to restrict judi­cial review to only the most egre­gious vio­la­tions of indi­vid­ual rights, his plan required any judi­cial over­ride by the Supreme Court to car­ry at min­i­mum a 7 to 2 court majority.

Beyond grap­pling with a sin­gle Supreme Court appoint­ment, it behooves today’s pro­gres­sives to chal­lenge all those still infect­ed by what the emi­nent judi­cial biog­ra­ph­er Alpheus Mason in 1958 labeled the ​“cult of the judi­cial robe.” As La Fol­lette apt­ly warned, “[Should the Court keep] the final and con­clu­sive author­i­ty to deter­mine what laws Con­gress may pass, then, obvi­ous­ly, the Court is the real ruler of the coun­try exact­ly the same as the absolute King would be.”

Should Amy Coney Bar­rett suc­ceed to the Supreme Court and the Democ­rats retake the Sen­ate in the Novem­ber elec­tions, the New Demo­c­ra­t­ic Con­gress should quick­ly pass a cam­paign finance act on the order of what was over­turned by the Cit­i­zens Unit­ed deci­sion. That will set up a test — as was the Nation­al Labor Rela­tions Act for the New Deal­ers — of whether the Court had learned its prop­er demo­c­ra­t­ic lesson.

If the Court again asserts its dom­i­nance over the nature of our elec­toral sys­tem by over­turn­ing such a law, then Con­gress should move to Sen. Borah’s revised-court-major­i­ty idea. Such a change would by itself take the sting from a right-wing major­i­ty. If and when the Court also rules such an act uncon­sti­tu­tion­al, then it is sure­ly time to take FDR’s court-pack­ing plan out of mothballs.

