Viewpoint

Equating White Nationalists and "Left Radicals" Is What Got Us Here in the First Place

Media outlets and politicians are baselessly claiming the pro-Trump mob was made up of “socialists,” “anarchists,” and “antifa.” Here’s why that’s so dangerous.

Sarah Lazare

Crowds arrive for a pro-Trump rally on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The Jan­u­ary 6 storm­ing of the U.S. Capi­tol was the cul­mi­na­tion of a far-right effort to dele­git­imize the 2020 elec­tion, direct­ly cheered and incit­ed by Pres­i­dent Don­ald Trump, who has been false­ly claim­ing for weeks that the elec­tion was stolen from him, and who direct­ly urged his sup­port­ers on with a speech on Wednes­day. Yet, before the events of the day had ful­ly unfold­ed, con­ser­v­a­tive media out­lets and politi­cians were already cir­cu­lat­ing base­less claims that left-wing move­ments were respon­si­ble for the mob — blam­ing social­ists,” anar­chists” and antifa” for an action that was clear­ly foment­ed and car­ried out by the Right.

This false nar­ra­tive is the prod­uct of a right wing that has shaped its iden­ti­ty around vio­lent incite­ment and false accu­sa­tions against the Left. But the Right alone is not respon­si­ble for cre­at­ing an atmos­phere where such rumors can spread so quick­ly: Politi­cians and media out­lets across the polit­i­cal spec­trum have spent the Trump years fear-mon­ger­ing about the sup­posed dan­gers posed by the Left. This has not only con­tributed to a tin­der­box of anti-left vio­lence, but has also under­mined efforts to iden­ti­fy the dan­gers posed by the far right.

In a Jan­u­ary 6 arti­cle from KSTP TV, a Twin Cities media out­let owned by Hub­bard Broad­cast­ing, it’s sug­gest­ed — with no evi­dence — that antifa” was behind the storm­ing of the Capi­tol, not Trump sup­port­ers. The arti­cle is titled, Min­neapo­lis secu­ri­ty expert says pro­tec­tion of U.S. Capi­tol sur­pris­ing­ly weak.” The expert, it turns out, is Michael Rozin, the head of Rozin Secu­ri­ty Con­sult­ing whose clients include the Depart­ment of Home­land Secu­ri­ty, the Depart­ment of Defense and the RAND Cor­po­ra­tion. Rozin said there were some riot­ers inside the U.S. Capi­tol who used sym­bols and had tat­toos which seem to be aligned with the ANTIFA move­ment, which is made up of decen­tral­ized groups across the coun­try who pro­mote dis­man­tling the fed­er­al gov­ern­ment,” the arti­cle states.

This false claim was reit­er­at­ed repeat­ed­ly on the floor of the U.S. House ear­ly on the morn­ing of Jan­u­ary 7. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R‑Fla.) pro­claimed, some of the peo­ple who breached the Capi­tol today were not Trump sup­port­ers. They were mas­querad­ing as Trump sup­port­ers and in fact, were mem­bers of the vio­lent ter­ror­ist group antifa.” In mak­ing this asser­tion, Gaetz cit­ed an unver­i­fied Wash­ing­ton Times report based on the dubi­ous asser­tions of a facial recog­ni­tion com­pa­ny whose leader authors a right-wing blog. 

The base­less claim that the storm­ing of the Capi­tol was a false flag oper­a­tion” orches­trat­ed by the Left was echoed by Rep. Paul A. Gosar (R‑Ariz.).

The right-wing press out­let Fox News quick­ly became a mouth­piece for such unver­i­fied asser­tions. Rep. Mo Brooks (R‑Ala.) told Fox Busi­ness there is some indi­ca­tion that fas­cist antifa ele­ments were involved, that they embed­ded them­selves in the Trump protests.” (In fact, antifa is a tac­tic employed against fas­cism, not in sup­port of it.) Brooks base­less­ly point­ed his fin­ger at any oth­er num­ber of groups, anar­chists or what have you,” that he said could have tak­en advan­tage of this oppor­tu­ni­ty to try to van­dal­ize the Unit­ed States Capitol.”

And in a Jan­u­ary 6 appear­ance on Fox News, Lau­ra Ingra­ham tried to equate the storm­ing of the Capi­tol with Black Lives Mat­ter protests over the sum­mer when she crit­i­cized peo­ple who were marked­ly silent when there was wide­spread vio­lence and push­ing back on police and Nation­al Guard troops and attempts to breach that fence right out­side the White House perimeter.”

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R‑Tex.), who filed a law­suit to chal­lenge the legit­i­ma­cy of Joe Biden’s pres­i­den­tial win, base­less­ly stat­ed to East Texas media out­let KLTV that a wide swath of left-wing pro­test­ers were respon­si­ble. The out­let says, Gohmert said he hopes they find who­ev­er start­ed the assault on the Capi­tol. He men­tioned sev­er­al pho­tos being shared wide­ly online, refer­ring to a few of them as social­ists, skin heads, and cli­mate change guys.’” KLTV notes that oth­er out­lets have found that the men Gohmert iden­ti­fied had, in fact, sup­port­ed Trump. 

And it’s not just far-right dem­a­gogues. CNN twice assert­ed, live on air, that the vio­lence was being car­ried out by anar­chists”—once by long time left-bash­er Erin Bur­nett and again by reporter Dana Bash.

These claims of left-wing respon­si­bil­i­ty are, of course, at odds with Trump’s own pro­nounce­ments: The pres­i­dent has repeat­ed­ly declared his sym­pa­thy for the crowd that stormed the Capi­tol. I know your pain, I know you’re hurt,” he said in a video released on Twit­ter (Twit­ter has since removed the video).

But blame for feed­ing this cli­mate of anti-left fear-mon­ger­ing extends across the polit­i­cal spec­trum. Through­out the past four years of the Trump admin­is­tra­tion, Demo­c­ra­t­ic lead­ers and cen­trist media out­lets have repeat­ed­ly equat­ed antifas­cists deter­mined to stop reac­tionary forces with these very reac­tionary forces them­selves. In the month fol­low­ing the Char­lottesville attack that left one antifas­cist, anti-racist pro­tes­tor dead, one analy­sis by FAIR found that com­men­tary in the six top broad­sheet news­pa­pers — the Wall Street Jour­nal, New York Times, USA Today, Los Ange­les Times, San Jose Mer­cury News and Wash­ing­ton Post—con­demned fas­cists and anti-fas­cist pro­test­ers equal­ly. The analy­sis found that between August 12 and Sep­tem­ber 12, these papers ran 28 op-eds or edi­to­ri­als con­demn­ing the anti-fas­cist move­ment known as antifa, or call­ing on politi­cians to do so, and 27 con­demn­ing neo-Nazis and white suprema­cists, or call­ing on politi­cians — name­ly Don­ald Trump — to do so.”

From the start of Trump’s reign, the cen­ter-left instinct was to spend more time engag­ing in Con­dem­na­tion The­ater of far-left rad­i­cals” than to devel­op sys­tems to mean­ing­ful­ly oppose white nation­al­ist move­ments embold­ened by the pres­i­dent. Form was far more impor­tant than sub­stance, and vio­lence’’ com­mit­ted to defend against white nation­al­ists on the street was deemed just as bad as vio­lence ani­mat­ed by racial hatred — a vio­lence ful­ly sys­tem­atized in law” enforce­ment, an overt­ly white nation­al­ist White House, and a sophis­ti­cat­ed sys­tem of Ama­zon- and Palan­tir-backed eth­nic cleans­ing at the border.

Over the sum­mer, jus­ti­fied Black anger at the rou­tine killing and sub­ju­ga­tion of Black lives, man­i­fest­ing as prop­er­ty destruc­tion, was equat­ed with wide-scale police oppres­sion and right-wing vig­i­lan­tism hell­bent on main­tain­ing white dom­i­nance. This ten­den­cy was dis­played by Joe Biden him­self, who, in May 2020, when he was still a pres­i­den­tial can­di­date, con­demned the sup­posed vio­lence” of Black Lives Mat­ter pro­test­ers. As Eli Day not­ed in June 2020, Rather than indict­ing the racist police mur­der of George Floyd and oth­er black Amer­i­cans, our lead­ers are up in arms over protests and prop­er­ty destruc­tion.” The demands for jus­tice were large­ly ignored, or pla­cat­ed with hol­low post-George Floyd cor­po­rate brand­ing and lead­ing Democ­rats insist­ing that if Black Lives Mat­ter pro­test­ers sim­ply went home and pulled the lever for them in Novem­ber, all would be okay. Ide­ol­o­gy was flat­tened, and pow­er and his­tor­i­cal analy­sis thrown out the win­dow in favor of per­for­ma­tive denounce­ment of both sides.”

The false equa­tion of the Right and the Left erodes our abil­i­ty to name and iden­ti­fy the dan­ger­ous forces that under­lie Trump­ism, cast­ing polit­i­cal con­tent itself as irrel­e­vant. It also feeds a key ide­o­log­i­cal tenet of the very Trump­ist polit­i­cal cur­rent that the cen­ter-left claims to oppose. Anti-Left incite­ment has been an orga­niz­ing prin­ci­ple of Trump­ism from the begin­ning, inter­min­gled with Trump’s incite­ment against Black Lives Mat­ter pro­test­ers, poor peo­ple, and immi­grants. It is exact­ly this polit­i­cal cur­rent that the Left is try­ing to counter and defeat, with an urgency that has been repeat­ed­ly dis­missed, den­i­grat­ed and misrepresented.

Media out­lets and politi­cians have a respon­si­bil­i­ty to be accu­rate, and avoid feed­ing into this false equiv­a­len­cy, which gives ide­o­log­i­cal fuel and moral cov­er to right-wing violence.

Sarah Lazare is web edi­tor at In These Times. She comes from a back­ground in inde­pen­dent jour­nal­ism for pub­li­ca­tions includ­ing The Inter­cept, The Nation, and Tom Dis­patch. She tweets at @sarahlazare.

