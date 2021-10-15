The People the Left Lost to the Anti-Abortion Movement

Writing in 1976, three years after the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, ITT columnist Roberta Lynch covered the anti-abortion movement as it ballooned in size, propelled by a crusading Catholic Church and an opportunistic far right. She examined how this hardline movement was able to mobilize people from various political walks of life, including veteran civil rights and anti-war activists. Lynch raised a question still relevant today, as Texas turns the clock back to pre-Roe days: How can the Left generate the same ​“depth of concern… for the fate of the living”?

In 1976, Roberta Lynch wrote:

