Debt Is Usually Treated As A Personal Failure. Debtors' Unions Are Changing That.

debt•ors’ un•ion

noun

1. A group of people fighting for the renegotiation and cancellation of debts, and for universal public goods.

So, like a labor union for debtors?

That’s the idea. In 2019, more than three quarters of U.S. households were holding some type of debt. In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, 1 in 4 adults are now struggling to pay household bills. But debt in U.S. culture is typically treated as an individual liability or a personal failure. The idea of a debtors’ union turns that experience on its head — reframing indebtedness as a shared problem and a source of collective power.



Think of a saying attributed to 20th-century industrialist J. Paul Getty: ​“If you owe the bank $100, that’s your problem. If you owe the bank $100 million, that’s the bank’s problem.”

Sure. But I haven’t found lenders to be all that open to new perspectives on debt.

Toppling the financial architecture of late capitalism is indeed a tall order. The most prominent organization of its kind, the Debt Collective, organizes on several fronts.

First, it gives members the resources to fight specific for-profit colleges, lenders and debt collectors that commit egregious (sometimes illegal) abuses. Second, it advocates for public goods like universal healthcare and publicly funded higher education. Third, it organizes debtors to go ​“on strike” and withhold their payments to force debt cancellation or renegotiation.