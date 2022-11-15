Democrats Must Invest in Young People If They Want to Win

Leading up to Election Day, many media outlets were talking about a coming ​“red wave.” Republicans were predicted to take the House by huge margins and win the Senate. Young voters were expected to stay home. Instead, Democrats shocked the country. Election night was filled with progressive triumphs. Green New Deal champions Summer Lee and Greg Casar won in Pennsylvania and Texas; Maxwell Frost, the first Gen Z candidate in history, was elected in Florida; Lt. Gov. John Fetterman won his Senate race in Pennsylvania; and voters across the country passed ballot amendments to support abortion rights, marijuana legalization and the elimination of forced prison labor. While Democrats may ultimately lose the House, it still appears to be the best midterm election for an incumbent president since 2002. So what happened? Young people showed up. This election saw the second-highest youth midterm turnout in the past 30 years, and turnout in battleground states was high. In Wisconsin, the state Democratic Party reported that early youth voter turnout was 360% more than in 2018. In Pennsylvania, young people voted for Fetterman at a rate of 70%. Just as we propelled the Democratic Party to victory in 2018 and 2020, last week we were the wall that helped hold back the supposed red wave.



Activists affiliated with the Sunrise Movement in Brooklyn in 2019. (Photo by Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Young people are and will be the bedrock of the Democratic Party. We organize, we get out the vote and we consistently vote for Democrats. Sunrise contacted more than 3 million voters (primarily under 35) over the past year through phone calls, texts and canvassing. Other grassroots groups also stepped in to reach youth voters during these midterms including NextGen, RISE, United We Dream, and Leaders Igniting Transformation, among others. But at the same time, we are chronically overlooked and underinvested in. This year, there was no concerted effort by the Democrats to get out the youth vote. These victories happened despite that under-investment, pollsters not knowing that young people don’t pick up random calls, and despite politicians barely talking about issues crucial to young people (like climate). In a sign of how small any investment really was, our organizers on the ground — all the way up to Election Day — fielded questions about where and when to vote, and even who the candidates were that they should support. If Democrats want to keep winning, and if they mean it when they say they want to protect our country from fatal storms and nationwide abortion bans, they need to listen now more than ever.

First, the Democratic Party needs to recognize its possibilities. Youth from 18 – 29 are the only age group in which a strong majority supported Democrats during these midterms. And according to the Edison Research National Election Pool exit poll, 63% of the youth vote for House candidates went to Democrats, compared with 35% to Republicans. Even more to the point, 89% of Black youth and 68% of Latine youth voted for a Democratic candidate for the House. If this is what we could do without investment, imagine what we could do if young people were organized, if they believed in the ability of government to change their lives, and if they saw politicians who looked and talked like them? Today’s early twentysomethings were in high school when Donald Trump was elected. We taught each other how to resist, organize and plan walkouts. We have a clear-eyed vision for what this world can be — and if we’re invested in, we can lead the way for the country. Second, Democrats need to run on our issues. Young people are not turning out because things are going well; we’re voting because we’re terrifyingly aware of the stakes. We’ve faced a year of unrelenting climate disasters, the reversal of Roe v. Wade, and bullets flying through our schools with horrifying regularity. The climate crisis is at the forefront of young voters’ minds. On college campuses, young people named climate and abortion as issues that got them to the polls. In this election, 84% of Democratic voters said climate was a very serious issue, and responding to climate disasters like hurricanes is one of the very few areas in which people across the political spectrum see a strong and crucial role for the government. More than any other issue polled, climate is where Democrats are trusted to act more than Republicans. Running on climate change ought to be a no-brainer for Democrats. Look at Casar in the 35th District in Texas. After running on a ​“Green New Grid” — a reference to fixing the state’s electric grid — Casar mobilized thousands of young people after a season of climate disasters. Now he’s a blue dot in a sea of red.



Members of the Sunrise Movement outside DNC headquarters in New York City in 2019. (Photo by Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images)