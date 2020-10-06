Progressive Groups Are Preparing to Thwart a Possible Trump-Led Coup. Here's How.

Dozens of grass­roots orga­ni­za­tions are prepar­ing coor­di­nat­ed respons­es to uphold democ­ra­cy in the Unit­ed States giv­en Pres­i­dent Don­ald Trump’s refusal to com­mit to a peace­ful trans­fer of pow­er if the elec­tion results are unfa­vor­able to him. Draw­ing inspi­ra­tion from the Glob­al South, in which sev­er­al coup d’é­tats have been avoid­ed, activists are orga­niz­ing on the premise that, at some junc­tures, democ­ra­cy has to be defend­ed on the streets — and the only way to resist a pow­er grab is by send­ing the unequiv­o­cal mes­sage that reg­u­lar peo­ple will not accept an impo­si­tion. The mobi­liza­tion of mil­lions of ordi­nary cit­i­zens could be the cru­cial fac­tor pre­vent­ing Trump from steal­ing the elec­tion, these groups say.



“Democ­ra­cy is not sim­ply about vot­ing,” says Mau­rice Moe Mitchell, nation­al direc­tor of the Work­ing Fam­i­lies Par­ty. ​“A robust democ­ra­cy includes every­day peo­ple using all the tools at our dis­pos­al. That absolute­ly means vot­ing, but it also means orga­niz­ing and protests.” Come Novem­ber, Mitchell adds, it will also mean pres­sur­ing leg­is­la­tors and elect­ed offi­cials on every lev­el to make sure each vote is count­ed and respected.

Along with the Move­ment for Black Lives Elec­toral Jus­tice Project, the Work­ing Fam­i­lies Par­ty launched The Front­line, a Black-led, mul­tira­cial coali­tion that aims to car­ry the ener­gy of this sum­mer’s upris­ings to stop Trump­ism and white suprema­cy in both elec­toral and non-elec­toral forms.

“We are talk­ing to peo­ple across the move­ments — from the cli­mate move­ment to Black lives to the labor move­ment — about every­thing we have to do to ensure that Don­ald Trump is a one-term pres­i­dent,” Mitchell says. ​“We are not talk­ing about just one tac­tic, we are talk­ing about all the tactics.”

The Work­ing Fam­i­lies Par­ty also par­tic­i­pates in Pro­tect the Results, a coali­tion of more than 100 pro­gres­sive and con­ser­v­a­tive advo­ca­cy orga­ni­za­tions, good gov­ern­ment and faith groups, labor unions, and grass­roots net­works in the coun­try to defend the valid­i­ty of the elec­tions. The coali­tion was formed late last year when it was clear that Trump would not nec­es­sar­i­ly allow a peace­ful tran­si­tion of pow­er if defeat­ed, as sug­gest­ed since his first pres­i­den­tial cam­paign. ​“I will total­ly accept the results of this great and his­toric pres­i­den­tial elec­tion, if I win,” he claimed at a ral­ly in Ohio less than a month before his vic­to­ry in 2016.

Through a text-mes­sag­ing sys­tem, Pro­tect the Results would mobi­lize peo­ple to protest and to direct actions, includ­ing work strikes, if Trump attempts a pow­er grab. It will also dri­ve calls to state and local elec­tion offi­cials — to ensure votes are respect­ed, and to pres­sure them to denounce any attempts by Trump to under­mine the process. The coali­tion runs a cam­paign via text, email and social media to inform about the project and to urge peo­ple in the Unit­ed States to join the net­work. It also engages experts and aca­d­e­mics to edu­cate the pub­lic about the risks U.S democ­ra­cy is facing.

“I expect mil­lions of Amer­i­cans would come out to the streets to defend our democ­ra­cy if need­ed,” says Brett Edkins, polit­i­cal direc­tor at Stand Up Amer­i­ca, a non­prof­it found­ed by LGBTQ rights activist Sean Eldridge. Along with Indi­vis­i­ble, which is engaged in pro­gres­sive advo­ca­cy and elec­toral work, Stand Up Amer­i­ca leads the Pro­tect the Results coali­tion. ​“Vot­ing is not enough with some­one like Trump, who flouts demo­c­ra­t­ic norms, lies about mail-in-vot­ing, spreads mis­in­for­ma­tion and fear,” Edkins says. ​“We have to be pre­pared for the remote pos­si­bil­i­ty that he tries to sub­vert the will of the people.”

Oth­er coun­tries’ expe­ri­ences could serve as a guide for action. After ana­lyz­ing six coup sce­nar­ios through 12 case stud­ies, Stephen Zunes, pro­fes­sor at the Uni­ver­si­ty of San Fran­cis­co, con­clud­ed in Decem­ber 2017 that ​“pro-democ­ra­cy ele­ments must mobi­lize quick­ly and engage in what may be unplanned and large­ly spon­ta­neous acts of resis­tance.” In these incred­i­bly flu­id sce­nar­ios, the ​“key” that deter­mines if a counter-coup is effec­tive is ​“the behav­ior and actions of ordi­nary people.”

Ordi­nary people’s power

As pres­i­dent, Trump has rou­tine­ly ignored demo­c­ra­t­ic norms, vio­lat­ed laws and bent insti­tu­tions to his will. In Sep­tem­ber, he joked about extend­ing his pos­si­ble sec­ond term past 2024. He cease­less­ly lies, insults and abus­es, and refus­es to con­demn out­landish con­spir­a­cy the­o­ries, like QAnon, which pro­motes the idea that ​“Satanists” (high-pro­file lib­er­als) run a glob­al child traf­fick­ing ring.

The threat he pos­es to democ­ra­cy was on full dis­play dur­ing the Sep­tem­ber 29 pres­i­den­tial debate, when he claimed that Novem­ber’s pres­i­den­tial elec­tions could not be con­duct­ed with­out fraud, in remarks that appeared aimed at dele­git­imiz­ing the elec­tion out­come in the event he los­es. Indis­putably trail­ing the Demo­c­ra­t­ic can­di­date Joe Biden in the polls, Trump could face crim­i­nal charges for tax fraud after leav­ing office. He has already shown he has the will to use the mil­i­tary to quash peace­ful protests.

“We assess with a high degree of like­li­hood that Novem­ber’s elec­tions will be marked by a chaot­ic legal and polit­i­cal land­scape,” the Tran­si­tion Integri­ty Project, a bipar­ti­san group of over 100 cur­rent and for­mer senior gov­ern­ment and cam­paign lead­ers and oth­er experts, con­clud­ed in an August 2020 report. ​“Pres­i­dent Trump is like­ly to con­test the results by both legal and extra-legal means, in an attempt to hold on to pow­er,” the group stated.

To help pro­tect the vote, the Demo­c­ra­t­ic Social­ists of Amer­i­ca (DSA), the largest social­ist orga­ni­za­tion in the Unit­ed States, is con­sid­er­ing ​“dif­fer­ent direct action options for the post-elec­tion, includ­ing protests, sit-ins and a num­ber of mobi­liza­tion tac­tics,” says Mar­i­anela D’Aprile, a mem­ber of the DSA’s Nation­al Polit­i­cal Com­mit­tee. The orga­ni­za­tion is rely­ing on its mem­ber­ship’s huge upsurge since Bernie Sanders launched his sec­ond pres­i­den­tial cam­paign as a demo­c­ra­t­ic social­ist in 2019. As of Fall 2020, DSA’s mem­ber­ship had grown to more than 71,000, from 50,000 two years ago.

“In terms of mobi­liza­tion and protests, there’s been a kind of demys­ti­fi­ca­tion. It’s much more nor­mal­ized now as some­thing that it’s pow­er­ful and works,” says D’Aprile, whose par­ents lived through the bru­tal dic­ta­tor­ship in Argenti­na that last­ed from 1976 to 1983. ​“I think that our polit­i­cal land­scape has absolute­ly changed.”

Up to 26 mil­lion peo­ple came out to the streets after the mur­der of George Floyd last May — the largest series of pub­lic demon­stra­tions in U.S. his­to­ry. ​“In some way, the activ­i­ty that we are going to be doing as we approach the elec­tions and after the elec­tions is a con­tin­u­a­tion of the move­ment of this past sum­mer, when so many peo­ple respond­ed in a his­toric way orga­niz­ing around Black lives,” Mitchel says. ​“Those folks are still hun­gry for change.”

Right-wing vio­lence?

Pres­i­dent Trump failed to dis­avow the Proud Boys, a vio­lent white suprema­cist group, dur­ing the Sep­tem­ber 29 pres­i­den­tial debate. ​“Proud Boys, stand back and stand by,” he said, which was inter­pret­ed by the orga­ni­za­tion as an endorsement.

“Of par­tic­u­lar con­cern is how the mil­i­tary would respond in the con­text of uncer­tain elec­tion results,” accord­ing to the Tran­si­tion Integri­ty Project report. Vio­lent right-wing extrem­ists inten­si­fy that con­cern. ​“The poten­tial for vio­lent con­flict is high, par­tic­u­lar­ly since Trump encour­ages his sup­port­ers to take up arms,” reads the report.

D’Aprille says, ​“Of course this is scary, I’m not gonna pre­tend it’s not. But we are more pow­er­ful when we are togeth­er.” The most impor­tant thing for pro­test­ers to con­sid­er, she adds, is that ​“our strength is in our numbers.”

Ral­lies of vio­lent right-wing mili­tias have essen­tial­ly func­tioned to intim­i­date and dis­suade pub­lic demon­stra­tions. Coor­di­nat­ed par­tic­i­pa­tion may counter these tac­tics. On the streets, unions could also be count­ed in the resis­tance. The Pro­tect the Results coali­tion includes Com­mu­ni­ca­tions Work­ers of Amer­i­ca and the Ser­vice Employ­ees Inter­na­tion­al Union (SEIU), which togeth­er rep­re­sent almost 2 mil­lion workers.

“We had a very robust and his­toric response from labor to the police killings of Black folks, includ­ing work stop­pages in sports teams,” says Mitchell. ​“The reck­on­ing that we are expe­ri­enc­ing is pass­ing through every sin­gle sec­tor of our move­ment, includ­ing the labor movement.”

Coor­di­nat­ed by unions, grass­roots orga­ni­za­tions or social­ist groups, ordi­nary peo­ple might play a cru­cial role in main­tain­ing democ­ra­cy in the Unit­ed States, as they have all over the world through­out the 20th century.

“Democ­ra­cy is not just some­thing that you check in every four years,” says Mitchell. ​“You need to be vig­i­lant. Democ­ra­cy is the orga­niz­ing that you do in your neigh­bor­hood. It is the advo­ca­cy that you express in direct action and protests.”

