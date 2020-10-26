Don’t Be Fooled: Billionaires Are Fighting the Fair Tax Because They Don’t Want to Pay Up

With ear­ly vot­ing under­way from now through Elec­tion Day on Nov. 3, Illi­nois res­i­dents have the chance to fix our upside-down tax sys­tem by mak­ing the rich pay more. And boy, are the bil­lion­aires mad.

Known as the Fair Tax, this con­sti­tu­tion­al amend­ment — on the bal­lot as a ref­er­en­dum — would final­ly get rid of a tax struc­ture in Illi­nois that bur­dens low-income peo­ple, and women of col­or in par­tic­u­lar, by forc­ing them to pay more in tax­es than the wealthy as a per­cent­age of their income. Illi­noisans have suf­fered for decades under regres­sive and inad­e­quate tax poli­cies. After years of orga­niz­ing to make our tax sys­tem more fair, vot­ers now final­ly have a chance to make this vision come true. When enact­ed, the Fair Tax is expect­ed to raise about $3 bil­lion in addi­tion­al rev­enue annu­al­ly, all from the state’s wealth­i­est 3% of residents.

In 2015, Grass­roots Col­lab­o­ra­tive — where I serve as Exec­u­tive Direc­tor — released an analy­sis show­ing that while Illi­nois is the country’s 15th wealth­i­est state, it was 43rd in spend­ing on edu­ca­tion, health­care and human ser­vices. Illi­nois tax pol­i­cy has led to ever-wors­en­ing income inequal­i­ty, land­ing square­ly on the backs of poor women in the state. This is uncon­scionable. We need a tax struc­ture that ensures the rich­est res­i­dents pay more in state income tax, so that we have the resources that women and their fam­i­lies need.

The Insti­tute on Tax­a­tion and Eco­nom­ic Pol­i­cy recent­ly released a study look­ing at how Illi­nois’ cur­rent flat tax struc­ture amounts to a mas­sive racial­ized wealth trans­fer from the poor­est work­ers to the ultra-rich. They found that if the grad­u­at­ed rates pro­posed in the Fair Tax had been in place for the last 20 years, the wealth­i­est 3% would have paid $27 bil­lion more in tax­es over that peri­od. And, Black and Lat­inx work­ers mak­ing under $250,000 would have paid $4 bil­lion less. Our cur­rent flat tax is a legal­ized racist wealth trans­fer to the rich, and has result­ed in deep­ened pover­ty through wealth extraction.

Yet, as expect­ed, a crew of right-wing bil­lion­aires is fun­nel­ing tens of mil­lions of dol­lars into an oppo­si­tion cam­paign, spread­ing lies and con­fu­sion in order to pro­tect their own wealth. With hedge fund man­ag­er Ken Grif­fin as the ring leader, joined by Richard Uih­lein, Sam Zell, Craig Duchos­sois, Muneer Sat­ter and more, the Illi­nois wealthy elite have con­tributed over $50 mil­lion to fight the mea­sure. Over 93% of con­tri­bu­tions report­ed so far have come from Griffin.

One of the main lies these elites are push­ing is that pass­ing the Fair Tax will mean seniors’ retire­ment income will be taxed. Not only is that untrue, but it is in fact these very bil­lion­aires who have used their wealth to fund attacks on pen­sions and retirees for years. This bal­lot ref­er­en­dum is shap­ing up to be a fight of bil­lion­aire lies ver­sus the peo­ple. To win, we must cen­ter Black and brown com­mu­ni­ties, women and families.

Pass­ing the Fair Tax will help allow Illi­nois to rebuild its crum­bling social safe­ty net and equi­tably fund ser­vices such as edu­ca­tion and health­care. This cam­paign has sig­nif­i­cant nation­al impli­ca­tions on our abil­i­ty to raise pro­gres­sive rev­enue, at a time when states across the coun­try are fac­ing mas­sive eco­nom­ic dev­as­ta­tion due to the Covid-19 pan­dem­ic, and deep racial­ized austerity.

To win, we need 60% of vot­ers on the ques­tion to vote yes, or the sup­port of 50% plus-one of all total vot­ers. Grass­roots orga­ni­za­tions, advo­ca­cy groups and labor unions from across the state have orga­nized to win this change to the tax sys­tem for over a decade. Now, with the pan­dem­ic mak­ing door knock­ing risky, we’re focused on dig­i­tal field strate­gies like tex­ting, vir­tu­al phone banks and dig­i­tal ads tar­get­ing Black and Lat­inx voters.

Our focus on vot­ers of col­or is crit­i­cal. The Demo­c­ra­t­ic Par­ty estab­lish­ment con­sis­tent­ly ignores the needs of Black, Lat­inx and Indige­nous vot­ers — not only dur­ing elec­tions, but in gov­ern­ing. Grass­roots Col­lab­o­ra­tive and our allies have been engag­ing in deep orga­niz­ing con­ver­sa­tions with Illi­noisans about the role of gov­ern­ment, so that we can move peo­ple past dis­cour­age­ment and toward see­ing elec­tions as oppor­tu­ni­ties to have their demands met, par­tic­u­lar­ly when fol­lowed by con­tin­ued civic engage­ment and actions to hold elect­ed offi­cials account­able. Our pro­gram has focused on vot­ers who may not come out to the polls if it weren’t for our con­ver­sa­tions. And our dig­i­tal cam­paign cen­ters Black and Lat­inx vot­ers, and women in particular.

To win the Fair Tax, and to win oth­er bold demands, we must con­tin­ue to resource a larg­er grass­roots infra­struc­ture, because we are the trust­ed mes­sen­gers to our peo­ple, and because we can hold Illi­nois Gov. JB Pritzk­er account­able to make sure increased rev­enue from the Fair Tax leads to greater racial equi­ty, and cen­ters Black com­mu­ni­ties in particular.

Pass­ing the Fair Tax would demon­strate that it’s pos­si­ble to win rev­enue fights at the bal­lot box, and will pro­vide crit­i­cal lessons for the future rev­enue cam­paigns that will be instru­men­tal to rebuild­ing our economies while fight­ing the com­ing post-pan­dem­ic austerity.

This year is full of unique chal­lenges, and peo­ple are over­com­ing these chal­lenges in cre­ative ways. For exam­ple, our orga­niz­ing in Peo­ria, Illi­nois around the Fair Tax has cen­tered mutu­al aid and PPE dis­tri­b­u­tion as key strate­gies in talk­ing about the role of gov­ern­ment and the need for the wealthy to pay their fair share. Across Illi­nois, peo­ple are build­ing com­mu­ni­ty and new cir­cles of sup­port to care for each oth­er. Togeth­er, we have a shot at beat­ing the bil­lion­aires, but we need all hands on deck.

If you want to help build sup­port for the Fair Tax, you can join us by mak­ing calls through a vir­tu­al phone bank, talk­ing to your neigh­bors, tex­ting your fam­i­ly and help­ing reach as many peo­ple as pos­si­ble before Novem­ber 3. This is our chance to make sure the state’s work­ing peo­ple final­ly stop pay­ing rich people’s tax­es, so that we can raise the rev­enue we need to rebuild our com­mu­ni­ties. Let’s seize it.

