11 Statistics That Show Racism Is Entrenched in Our Healthcare System

It has been wide­ly report­ed by now that Covid-19 has raged through com­mu­ni­ties of col­or with par­tic­u­lar vio­lence. Near­ly one in four Covid-relat­ed deaths have been Black Amer­i­cans, more than twice the rate of white Covid-19 deaths; 31% of Black Amer­i­cans know some­one who has died, com­pared to 9% of whites.

This stark divide is noth­ing new. At every lev­el, this coun­try has long failed the health of its most vul­ner­a­ble res­i­dents. Black Amer­i­cans face worse air pol­lu­tion and greater food inse­cu­ri­ty, are less like­ly to be insured, and in many cas­es are less like­ly to be pre­scribed or referred to nec­es­sary treat­ment. The con­stant stress­es of racism increas­es allo­sta­t­ic load, a mea­sure of wear and tear on the body that increas­es like­li­hood of high blood pres­sure, dia­betes-relat­ed deaths and oth­er health issues. And giv­en the his­to­ry of abuse by doc­tors and researchers, there is a jus­ti­fied lack of trust in the med­ical establishment.

All of this means that Black Amer­i­cans face dis­pro­por­tion­ate harm from near­ly every major med­ical issue — the coronavirus’s impact is not an excep­tion, but the rule. The fol­low­ing num­bers offer a snap­shot of these harms and their caus­es, evi­dence that rad­i­cal trans­for­ma­tions in the health­care sys­tem are need­ed to tru­ly make Black lives matter.