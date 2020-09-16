Skip to content
menu
search
Labor

Healthcare Workers Are Leading the Largest Strike Ever at the University of Illinois-Chicago

In the face of a deadly pandemic, UIC’s largely Black and Latino hospital workforce is demanding workplace safety and livable wages.

Jeff Schuhrke September 16, 2020

(Photo by Max Herman/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Near­ly 5,000 work­ers at the Uni­ver­si­ty of Illi­nois at Chica­go (UIC) are on strike this week in the biggest work stop­page the cam­pus has ever seen. The strik­ers — who are pri­mar­i­ly Black and Lati­no hos­pi­tal work­ers — are fight­ing for bet­ter health­care, work­place safe­ty, liv­able wages and racial jus­tice as the Covid-19 pan­dem­ic rages on.

The walk­out start­ed on Sep­tem­ber 12 when hun­dreds of nurs­es with the Illi­nois Nurs­es Asso­ci­a­tion (INA) hit the pick­et lines, then quick­ly grew two days lat­er when thou­sands more cler­i­cal, pro­fes­sion­al, tech­ni­cal and main­te­nance work­ers from SEIU Local 73 also went on strike. Both unions have been in the process of nego­ti­at­ing new con­tracts with the uni­ver­si­ty admin­is­tra­tion over the past sev­er­al months.

We won’t stop until work­place con­di­tions improve, wages are bet­ter, safe staffing lev­els are imple­ment­ed, PPE [per­son­al pro­tec­tive equip­ment] is uni­ver­sal, and pro­tec­tions from pri­va­ti­za­tion are in place,” Ali­cia Uwu­maro­gie, a phys­i­cal ther­a­pist and SEIU Local 73 mem­ber, recent­ly explained.

Since the pan­dem­ic began, health­care work­ers at UIC have been sound­ing the alarm about inad­e­quate safe­ty mea­sures, includ­ing lack of prop­er PPE and uni­ver­sal test­ing. Accord­ing to Joe Ios­bak­er, a UIC civ­il ser­vice employ­ee with SEIU Local 73, hos­pi­tal man­age­ment ini­tial­ly instruct­ed work­ers not to wear masks, telling them it was a bad look.”

Approx­i­mate­ly 270 UIC health­care work­ers have now con­tract­ed the nov­el coro­n­avirus. At least four of them — two INA mem­bers and two SEIU Local 73 mem­bers, along with one worker’s hus­band — have lost their lives to the virus.

I per­son­al­ly know of at least four [cowork­ers] who were on res­pi­ra­tors, at least one who flat­lined and had to be brought back, and at least four who are now in phys­i­cal ther­a­py to learn how to walk or talk again,” Ios­bak­er said.

While pub­licly prais­ing front­line work­ers as heroes,” uni­ver­si­ty admin­is­tra­tors remain recal­ci­trant in con­tract nego­ti­a­tions, con­sis­tent­ly reject­ing union pro­pos­als meant to improve work­place safety.

The amount of respect they’ve shown us at the bar­gain­ing table is less than zero,” INA co-chief stew­ard Paul Pater recent­ly told WBEZ. Our mem­bers died because they didn’t have the PPE they need­ed, and the hos­pi­tal just doesn’t care.”

Instead of nego­ti­at­ing a fair set­tle­ment, work­ers say the admin­is­tra­tion is busi­ly try­ing to under­mine the strikes. First, the uni­ver­si­ty took INA to court to get an injunc­tion pre­vent­ing over 500 out of 1,400 nurs­es from with­hold­ing their labor. Then, admin­is­tra­tors hired out-of-state strike­break­ers to replace strik­ing staff — some of them alleged­ly from states cur­rent­ly list­ed on [the City of Chicago’s Emer­gency Trav­el Order, which requires peo­ple trav­el­ing from cer­tain coro­n­avirus hotspot states to self-quar­an­tine for two weeks. 

UIC is bring­ing in work­ers from states with high­er Covid-19 trans­mis­sion rates to break a strike from a work­force com­plain­ing that man­age­ment risks work­er and patient lives due to incon­sis­tent Covid-19 safe­ty pro­to­col enforce­ment,” said Dian Palmer, pres­i­dent of SEIU Local 73.

The major con­tract issue for INA is secur­ing safer nurse-to-patient ratios to ensure qual­i­ty care, sim­i­lar to what a pro­posed state law would do. The uni­ver­si­ty has repeat­ed­ly reject­ed this proposal.

As a can­di­date in 2018, Illi­nois Gov­er­nor J.B. Pritzk­er told INA mem­bers that if elect­ed, he would sup­port safe staffing leg­is­la­tion. As gov­er­nor, Pritzk­er appoints the Uni­ver­si­ty of Illi­nois Board of Trustees and serves as an ex-offi­cio trustee himself.

Gov­er­nor Pritzk­er told us if the Safe Patient Lim­its Act came before his desk, he would sign it,” explained Pater. Quite frankly, in this pro­pos­al, it’s on his desk, as he is the ex-offi­cio of the board of trustees to this uni­ver­si­ty. He needs to keep his promise to us.”

For SEIU Local 73, anoth­er major issue in nego­ti­a­tions is mak­ing sure all work­ers are paid at least $15 an hour. Although the Chica­go min­i­mum wage is cur­rent­ly $14 per hour, UIC pays many of its pre­dom­i­nant­ly Black and Lati­no build­ing ser­vice work­ers only $11 to $12.

The uni­ver­si­ty can get away with this because, as a state employ­er, it is exempt from the city’s min­i­mum wage law — a caveat that allows UIC to also pay under­grad­u­ate stu­dent work­ers a sub­min­i­mum wage. Mean­while, Uni­ver­si­ty of Illi­nois pres­i­dent Tim­o­thy Killeen was award­ed a $235,000 raise ear­li­er this year, after hav­ing received bonus­es between 2016 and 2018 total­ing $300,000 and also being pro­vid­ed with a man­sion.

I shouldn’t have to strug­gle from pay­check to pay­check when I’m work­ing every day,” said build­ing ser­vice work­er Sharon Ged­dis. Pres­i­dent Killeen doesn’t have to strug­gle, why should I?”

The INA and SEIU Local 73 strikes are only the lat­est exam­ple of work­er unrest at the Uni­ver­si­ty of Illi­nois. Last year, 1,500 grad­u­ate work­ers at UIC waged a near­ly three-week strike before win­ning a new con­tract, and UIC fac­ul­ty came with­in a hair’s breadth of also strik­ing. At the Urbana-Cham­paign cam­pus down­state, grad­u­ate work­ers led a suc­cess­ful two-week strike in 2018, and non-tenure-track fac­ul­ty won a first con­tract in 2016 after a two-day strike.

The recent uptick in work­er mil­i­tan­cy at the uni­ver­si­ty is part­ly a response to the administration’s union-bust­ing efforts in the wake of the Supreme Court’s anti-labor Janus deci­sion — which has put all pub­lic sec­tor unions on the defen­sive. Com­bined with the haz­ardous work­ing con­di­tions relat­ed to the pan­dem­ic and the administration’s unwill­ing­ness to com­pro­mise at the bar­gain­ing table, it’s lit­tle won­der why UIC is now expe­ri­enc­ing the biggest strike in its history.

As Palmer put it, UIC work­ers are not only fight­ing for their liveli­hoods, but for their lives, the safe­ty of their fam­i­lies, and the com­mu­ni­ties being served.”

Jeff Schuhrke has been a Work­ing In These Times con­trib­u­tor since 2013. He has a Ph.D. in His­to­ry from the Uni­ver­si­ty of Illi­nois at Chica­go and a Master’s in Labor Stud­ies from UMass Amherst. Fol­low him on Twit­ter: @JeffSchuhrke

Have thoughts or reactions to this or any other piece that you'd like to share? Send us a note with the Letter to the Editor form.
More articles by Jeff Schuhrke
Labor
OSHA Is Failing Essential Workers. Why Not Let Them Sue Their Bosses?
Labor
Weed That’s Legal and Union: Marijuana Dispensary Becomes First in Illinois to Unionize
Labor
Field Museum Workers Say It’s Time for the CEO to Start Making Sacrifices, Too
Similar articles
Labor
Obama’s New Tactic: If You Don’t Eat Your Meat, You Can’t Have Any Pudding
Moshe Z. Marvit
Labor
In Another Blow to NLRB, Court Says Bosses Don’t Have To Notify Workers of Rights
Moshe Z. Marvit
Labor
Cablevision CEO’s Threats Prompt NLRB Complaint
Mike Elk
Limited Time:

SUBSCRIBE TO IN THESE TIMES MAGAZINE FOR JUST $1 A MONTH

Subscribe Now