Skip to content
menu
search
Feature

“I Am Black Lives Matter”: Jamaal Bowman on How He’ll Bring the Movement to the House

Natalie Shure

STEPHANIE KEITH/GETTY IMAGES

A defin­ing moment in the 2020 New York Demo­c­ra­t­ic pri­ma­ry was picked up by a hot mic in the Bronx in ear­ly June. Rep. Eliot Engel — who since 1989 has rep­re­sent­ed the area strad­dling the city’s north­ern­most bor­ough and Westch­ester Coun­ty — begged Black Lives Mat­ter ral­ly orga­niz­ers to squeeze him onto the list of speak­ers. If I didn’t have a pri­ma­ry, I wouldn’t care,” Engel said in what he believed was a pri­vate moment. Engel lat­er tried to spin the remark, but the dam­age was done. The inci­dent was wide­ly regard­ed as evi­dence of Engel’s indif­fer­ence to the lived real­i­ties of his con­stituents, whose neigh­bor­hoods Engel report­ed­ly steered clear of as he rode out the pan­dem­ic in his Mary­land home.

The can­di­date who made Engel so des­per­ate for a pho­to op was Jamaal Bow­man, a 44-year-old pub­lic school prin­ci­pal, com­mu­ni­ty orga­niz­er and self-iden­ti­fied demo­c­ra­t­ic social­ist. He had nev­er run for office before but had spent years cul­ti­vat­ing a rep­u­ta­tion as a strong grass­roots edu­ca­tion orga­niz­er, cen­ter­ing his activism on issues dis­pro­por­tion­ate­ly impact­ing poor stu­dents of col­or, like high-stakes test­ing and the school-to-prison pipeline. The Jus­tice Democ­rats, the pro­gres­sive elec­toral out­fit that famous­ly recruit­ed Rep. Alexan­dria Oca­sio-Cortez (D‑N.Y.), recruit­ed Bow­man to run. (Demo­c­ra­t­ic can­di­date Cori Bush and Reps. Ilhan Omar [D‑Minn.], Ayan­na Press­ley [D‑Mass.] and Rashi­da Tlaib [D‑Minn.] also received sup­port from Jus­tice Democrats.)

Bow­man also won sup­port from the Work­ing Fam­i­lies Par­ty, Sens. Bernie Sanders and Eliz­a­beth War­ren and the New York Times. Estab­lish­ment-friend­ly politi­cians Gov. Andrew Cuo­mo and Hillary Clin­ton backed Engel.

After the police mur­der of George Floyd in Min­neapo­lis sparked out­rage across the coun­try, Bow­man became a reg­u­lar fix­ture at protests, con­nect­ing with would-be con­stituents over his own expe­ri­ences with police in Black com­mu­ni­ties — being beat­en with a night­stick at age 11 and, much lat­er, being held in lock­up over a missed turn sig­nal while driving.

I am Black Lives Mat­ter,” Bow­man says when I ask what the move­ment means to him. It wasn’t like the move­ment start­ed and all of a sud­den I became part of this move­ment. My life has been one embod­ied by the under­stand­ing that my life mat­ters as a Black man in this coun­try … I con­sis­tent­ly have to embrace the under­stand­ing that my life mat­ters just as much as any­one else’s.”

For sim­i­lar rea­sons, Bow­man is unsur­prised that edu­ca­tors like him have been such promi­nent polit­i­cal actors in the Trump era, as a wave of teacher strikes has swept the coun­try. Teach­ers have always been social jus­tice war­riors in their own right,” Bow­man says. Teach­ers who are con­scious of the social and polit­i­cal dynam­ics in their com­mu­ni­ties bring jus­tice into their class­rooms, and become orga­niz­ers across the coun­try.” In Bowman’s case, they can become mem­bers of Con­gress, too.

As a 501©3 non­prof­it pub­li­ca­tion, In These Times does not oppose or endorse can­di­dates for polit­i­cal office.

READ NEXT
The Squad Is Growing: A New Crew of Left Challengers Is Bringing Movement Politics to Congress
“This Is What I Do”: Cori Bush on Her Journey from the Streets of Ferguson to Capitol Hill
“Progressive Policies Are Practical”: Marie Newman on Unseating a Conservative Incumbent
“I Have to Give Credit to AOC”: Mondaire Jones on the Inspiration Behind His Historic Left Challenge
Natal­ie Shure is a Los Ange­les-based writer and researcher whose work focus­es on his­to­ry, health, and politics.
Have thoughts or reactions to this or any other piece that you'd like to share? Send us a note with the Letter to the Editor form.
More articles by Natalie Shure
Feature
“I Have to Give Credit to AOC”: Mondaire Jones on the Inspiration Behind His Historic Left Challenge
Feature
“Progressive Policies Are Practical”: Marie Newman on Unseating a Conservative Incumbent
Feature
“This Is What I Do”: Cori Bush on Her Journey from the Streets of Ferguson to Capitol Hill
Similar articles
Feature
Broken People, Broken Promises
Dalits face a new threat from India's Hindu nationalists.
Jehangir Pocha
Feature
Under Trump, Racial Justice Activists Must Seek Solutions Outside the State
Trump has promised to crack down on dissent, but the Movement for Black Lives must still grow stronger.
Asha Rosa Ransby-Sporn
Feature
Venezuela Divided
Hugo Ch&aacute;vez is back in power. Now what?
Steve Ellner
Limited Time:

SUBSCRIBE TO IN THESE TIMES MAGAZINE FOR JUST $1 A MONTH

Subscribe Now