The Electoral College Needs to Go. Here’s How States Can Bypass It.

Na•tion•al Pop•u•lar Vote In•ter•state Com•pact

noun

1. A state-lev­el agree­ment that would ensure the nation­al pop­u­lar vote (not the Elec­toral Col­lege) deter­mines the presidency

“ Due to severe racial dis­par­i­ties in cer­tain states, the Elec­toral Col­lege effec­tive­ly weighs white vot­ers over vot­ers of col­or, as opposed to a ​ ‘ one per­son, one vote’ sys­tem where all our votes are count­ed equal­ly.” — Rep. Alexan­dria Oca­sio-Cortez (D‑N.Y.)





Remind me: Why doesn’t the nation­al pop­u­lar vote mat­ter already?

The framers of the Con­sti­tu­tion believed the unwashed mass­es could too eas­i­ly choose the wrong leader, so the idea of a pop­u­lar vote was out right from the begin­ning. After a series of com­pro­mis­es (sparked by protest from pow­er­ful, peo­ple-own­ing South­ern­ers, who want­ed a coun­ter­bal­ance against the more pop­u­lous North­ern states), the Elec­toral Col­lege was born. From that moment, spe­cial elec­tors — not the peo­ple — would choose the president.

Now at least 58% of vot­ers want the Elec­toral Col­lege tossed in the dust­bin of his­to­ry. An agree­ment among states to pledge their Elec­toral Col­lege vot­ers to the nation­al pop­u­lar vote win­ner could bypass the Elec­toral Col­lege sys­tem entire­ly (with­out tech­ni­cal­ly get­ting rid of it, which would require a con­sti­tu­tion­al amendment).

Wait. The states could do that?

Prob­a­bly! Each state gets to decide how to award their por­tion of Elec­toral Col­lege votes. So if enough states pledged their Elec­toral Col­lege votes to the nation­al pop­u­lar vote win­ner — they would have to col­lec­tive­ly account for at least the 270 votes need­ed to decide the pres­i­den­cy — then it’s done. And the bipar­ti­san Nation­al Pop­u­lar Vote group has been lob­by­ing state leg­is­la­tures since 2006 to do it.

Var­i­ous con­sti­tu­tion­al and legal chal­lenges would almost cer­tain­ly arise from the change, but Nation­al Pop­u­lar Vote argues the com­pact is with­in states’ Con­sti­tu­tion­al rights. So far, 15 (most­ly blue) states and Wash­ing­ton D.C. are on board, account­ing for 196 votes.

How else could we pre­vent the pop­u­lar vote win­ner from losing?

Anoth­er workaround would be for every state to just award its votes pro­por­tion­al­ly, but that seems unlike­ly. We could also sim­ply add more con­gres­sion­al dis­tricts; not only would more peo­ple have more respon­sive rep­re­sen­ta­tion in Con­gress, but we would have more total Elec­toral Col­lege votes to go around, which would at least make the night­mare sce­nario less like­ly. (The House hasn’t been expand­ed since 1929, mean­ing the ratio of vot­ers to con­gress­peo­ple is as high as it’s ever been.)

The dif­fi­cul­ties of the two most recent elec­tions add onto the calami­ty of Bush/​Gore in 2000—so polit­i­cal momen­tum is building.

