Skip to content
menu
search
Feature

The Electoral College Needs to Go. Here’s How States Can Bypass It.

Hillary Clinton and Al Gore both won the popular vote, but lost the election. It’s time for the people to choose who becomes president.

In These Times Editors

Protestors at the Washington Monument the day after the 2017 Inauguration of Donald Trump, who lost the popular vote. Bill Clark/Getty Images

Na•tion•al Pop•u•lar Vote In•ter•state Com•pact

noun

"Now at least 58% of voters want the Electoral College tossed in the dustbin of history."

1. A state-lev­el agree­ment that would ensure the nation­al pop­u­lar vote (not the Elec­toral Col­lege) deter­mines the presidency

Due to severe racial dis­par­i­ties in cer­tain states, the Elec­toral Col­lege effec­tive­ly weighs white vot­ers over vot­ers of col­or, as opposed to a one per­son, one vote’ sys­tem where all our votes are count­ed equal­ly.” — Rep. Alexan­dria Oca­sio-Cortez (D‑N.Y.)

Remind me: Why doesn’t the nation­al pop­u­lar vote mat­ter already?

The framers of the Con­sti­tu­tion believed the unwashed mass­es could too eas­i­ly choose the wrong leader, so the idea of a pop­u­lar vote was out right from the begin­ning. After a series of com­pro­mis­es (sparked by protest from pow­er­ful, peo­ple-own­ing South­ern­ers, who want­ed a coun­ter­bal­ance against the more pop­u­lous North­ern states), the Elec­toral Col­lege was born. From that moment, spe­cial elec­tors — not the peo­ple — would choose the president. 

Now at least 58% of vot­ers want the Elec­toral Col­lege tossed in the dust­bin of his­to­ry. An agree­ment among states to pledge their Elec­toral Col­lege vot­ers to the nation­al pop­u­lar vote win­ner could bypass the Elec­toral Col­lege sys­tem entire­ly (with­out tech­ni­cal­ly get­ting rid of it, which would require a con­sti­tu­tion­al amendment).

Wait. The states could do that?

Prob­a­bly! Each state gets to decide how to award their por­tion of Elec­toral Col­lege votes. So if enough states pledged their Elec­toral Col­lege votes to the nation­al pop­u­lar vote win­ner — they would have to col­lec­tive­ly account for at least the 270 votes need­ed to decide the pres­i­den­cy — then it’s done. And the bipar­ti­san Nation­al Pop­u­lar Vote group has been lob­by­ing state leg­is­la­tures since 2006 to do it. 

Var­i­ous con­sti­tu­tion­al and legal chal­lenges would almost cer­tain­ly arise from the change, but Nation­al Pop­u­lar Vote argues the com­pact is with­in states’ Con­sti­tu­tion­al rights. So far, 15 (most­ly blue) states and Wash­ing­ton D.C. are on board, account­ing for 196 votes.

How else could we pre­vent the pop­u­lar vote win­ner from losing?

Anoth­er workaround would be for every state to just award its votes pro­por­tion­al­ly, but that seems unlike­ly. We could also sim­ply add more con­gres­sion­al dis­tricts; not only would more peo­ple have more respon­sive rep­re­sen­ta­tion in Con­gress, but we would have more total Elec­toral Col­lege votes to go around, which would at least make the night­mare sce­nario less like­ly. (The House hasn’t been expand­ed since 1929, mean­ing the ratio of vot­ers to con­gress­peo­ple is as high as it’s ever been.)

The dif­fi­cul­ties of the two most recent elec­tions add onto the calami­ty of Bush/​Gore in 2000—so polit­i­cal momen­tum is building.

This is part of The Big Idea,” a month­ly series offer­ing brief intro­duc­tions to pro­gres­sive the­o­ries, poli­cies, tools and strate­gies that can help us envi­sion a world beyond cap­i­tal­ism. For recent In These Times cov­er­age of the nation­al pop­u­lar vote in action, see, The Elec­toral Col­lege is a Dan­ger­ous Rel­ic That Threat­ens the Future of Our Democ­ra­cy, Repub­li­cans Nev­er Want­ed a Fair Fight, and For Democ­rats, the Road to Vic­to­ry in 2020 Runs Through Rur­al America.

Have thoughts or reactions to this or any other piece that you'd like to share? Send us a note with the Letter to the Editor form.
More articles by In These Times Editors
Culture
Republicans Never Wanted a Fair Fight
Lessons from the tumultuous election in 2000 are still relevant 20 years later.
Feature
What You Need to Know About BDS
The global, nonviolent movement for Palestinian freedom.
Labor
How to Boost Unions’ Power? Sectoral Bargaining.
Industry-wide bargaining could decrease inequality and improve livelihoods for unionized workers.
Similar articles
Feature
The Dawning of the Age of Anthropocene
By altering the earth, have humans ushered in a new epoch?
Jessica Stites
Feature
Conflict in Ukraine Could Be a Boon for Big Gas
A slew of bills in Congress would expedite permits for liquefied natural gas exports.
Cole Stangler
Feature
Kentucky’s Keystone XL
Nuns, landowners and environmentalists take on the union-backed Bluegrass Pipeline.
Cole Stangler
Subscribe and Save 66%

Less than $1.67 an issue

Subscribe Now