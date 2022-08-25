Why People Say There's a "Nonprofit Industrial Complex"

non • prof • it - in • dus • tri • al com • plex

noun

1. The relationship between charity groups and their wealthy, corporate funders (which often involves the exchange of funding for soft control).



Wait. Aren’t charities and nonprofits a good thing?

Lots of nonprofits do important work — like, say, In These Times, which is a reader-supported 501(c)(3). But the ​“nonprofit-industrial complex” refers to the larger ecosystem of elite foundations and corporate influence-peddling.

Incite, a network of radical anti-state violence activists, convened a conference to detail this relationship in 2004, titled, ​“The Revolution Will Not Be Funded: Beyond the Non-Profit Industrial Complex.” Incite had been grant-funded by the Ford Foundation— funding Incite lost because of its support for Palestine.

As outlined at the conference, nonprofits that depend on corporate and foundation funding do so often to the detriment of their missions. Time and energy is spent laundering the reputation of corporate funders, for example, rather than on their stated purpose. Or, rather than building mass movements, talented organizers get funneled into staff and admin jobs just to keep the charity running. In other words, as was said at the conference, the nonprofit-industrial complex model encourages ​“social movements to model themselves after capitalist structures rather than to challenge them.”

Why do we have nonprofits, anyway?

It kind of started because status-seeking rich people wanted to fund their own projects rather than pay their fair share of taxes.

