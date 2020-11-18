The Women Activists Rejecting Biden’s Pro-War “Feminism”

As the incom­ing admin­is­tra­tion of Joe Biden is cel­e­brat­ed for advanc­ing women’s rights through the like­ly appoint­ment of hawk­ish women to high-sta­tus posi­tions, anti-war fem­i­nists are seek­ing to counter the broad­ly held assump­tion that putting a woman’s face on pro-war pol­i­cy and empire is a mark of progress.

This con­cern has been brew­ing for some time. In Feb­ru­ary, two dozen women and gen­der-non­con­form­ing peo­ple from anti-war and fem­i­nist orga­ni­za­tions across the Unit­ed States gath­ered at a meet­ing in New York to address two key prob­lems: In the Unit­ed States, the largest mil­i­tary empire in the world, a fem­i­nist analy­sis is sore­ly miss­ing from pub­lic dis­course about Amer­i­can war and mil­i­tarism. And even worse, a shal­low under­stand­ing of fem­i­nism is fre­quent­ly used to jus­ti­fy vio­lent U.S. inter­ven­tions, as most clear­ly show­cased in Afghanistan, where the call to ​“res­cue” women from the Tal­iban has been used to jus­ti­fy a bloody inva­sion and pro­tract­ed occu­pa­tion that’s now more than 19 years old.

What emerged from this con­ver­gence was a new polit­i­cal effort to orga­nize for a ​“fem­i­nist for­eign pol­i­cy,” an endeav­or these orga­niz­ers say requires an end to U.S. mil­i­tarism — both abroad in the form of wars and med­dling, and at home at the hands of police and pris­ons. The defund­ing of the Pen­ta­gon, these orga­niz­ers say, should be accom­pa­nied by greater invest­ment in pub­lic goods like child­care, health­care, schools and a clean envi­ron­ment. The under­tak­ing is led by Women Cross DMZ, MADRE and Grass­roots Glob­al Jus­tice Alliance, but includes par­tic­i­pa­tion from Move­ment for Black Lives, About Face: Vet­er­ans Against The War, and oth­er groups. It draws from an anti-impe­ri­al­ism fem­i­nist tra­di­tion, par­tic­u­lar­ly one pio­neered by Black women like Audre Lorde and Angela Davis, and is premised on the prin­ci­ple that the U.S. mil­i­tary is a fun­da­men­tal­ly misog­y­nist force that enacts gen­dered vio­lence around the world. ​“We need fem­i­nist women, anti-mil­i­tarist women, women with an inter­na­tion­al­ist lens,” says Chris­tine Ahn, an orga­niz­er of the ini­tia­tive and exec­u­tive direc­tor of ​Women Cross DMZ, a group that aims to end the Kore­an War. ​“I know those are big broad brush­strokes, but we are just get­ting started.”

With the incom­ing Biden admin­is­tra­tion, this group has its work cut out for it. Dur­ing the pri­ma­ry, Biden stood out as one of the more pro-war can­di­dates in the Demo­c­ra­t­ic field. He infa­mous­ly played an influ­en­tial role build­ing sup­port for the 2003 U.S. inva­sion of Iraq as the chair of the pow­er­ful Sen­ate For­eign Rela­tions Com­mit­tee. He has a career-long track record of back­ing Israel’s wars and aggres­sion toward Pales­tini­ans, includ­ing ​“tar­get­ed killings” in the ear­ly 2000s. And under the Oba­ma admin­is­tra­tion, he went along with the dis­as­trous 2011 inter­ven­tion in Libya (although he lat­er claimed to have worked behind the scenes to oppose the Libya inter­ven­tion, a claim for which there is no inde­pen­dent­ly ver­i­fi­able evi­dence). He also backed Obama’s occu­pa­tion of Afghanistan, sup­port­ed drone wars around the world, and pushed to expand the drug war in Cen­tral Amer­i­ca. While Biden said on the cam­paign trail that he is against the Yemen war, he only took this posi­tion once he was no longer in the admin­is­tra­tion that ini­ti­at­ed U.S. involve­ment in the war, and he did not make his oppo­si­tion cen­tral to his campaign.

Yet, despite this record, Biden has already received glow­ing press cov­er­age for his expect­ed appoint­ment of a woman, Michèle Flournoy, to lead the Pen­ta­gon as Defense Sec­re­tary. The Asso­ci­at­ed Press ran the head­line, ​“Biden like­ly to break bar­ri­ers, pick woman to lead Pen­ta­gon,” while Busi­ness Insid­er declared Biden ​“is expect­ed to make his­to­ry by appoint­ing a woman to head the Pen­ta­gon for the first time.”

Anti-mil­i­tarist fem­i­nists have a key objec­tion: Flournoy embod­ies exact­ly the pro-war ori­en­ta­tion they oppose. She sits on the board of mil­i­tary con­trac­tor Booz Allen Hamil­ton, and in 2007 co-found­ed the hawk­ish lib­er­al think tank Cen­ter for a New Amer­i­can Secu­ri­ty (CNAS), which is fund­ed by weapons con­trac­tors includ­ing Northrop Grum­man Cor­po­ra­tion, Lock­heed Mar­tin and Raytheon. Her pro-war track record dates back to the Bill Clin­ton admin­is­tra­tion, as Branko Marcetic report­ed, and helped shape the Oba­ma years — when she served both in the admin­is­tra­tion as Under Sec­re­tary of Defense for Pol­i­cy from 2009 to 2012 and exert­ed influ­ence after­ward from her perch at CNAS. Flournoy strong­ly sup­port­ed the 2011 mil­i­tary inter­ven­tion in Libya, pushed for Obama’s strat­e­gy of pro­tract­ed occu­pa­tion of Afghanistan, and opposed the com­plete with­draw­al of U.S. troops from Iraq under Oba­ma. She was also a fer­vent sup­port­er of Obama’s pro­posed Trans-Pacif­ic Part­ner­ship, a pro-cor­po­rate ​“free trade” deal, and she pressed Oba­ma to lift the ban on export­ing domes­tic oil, a move that has been a boon for domes­tic oil extrac­tion and wors­ened the cri­sis of cli­mate change.

Mean­while, Biden is expect­ed to appoint oth­er women to pow­er­ful roles, includ­ing, pos­si­bly, Susan Rice, as his Sec­re­tary of State. As UN ambas­sador under Oba­ma, Rice played a key role in the push for the 2011 inter­ven­tion in Libya, along­side Saman­tha Pow­er and Hillary Clin­ton (that dis­as­trous inter­ven­tion was cheered at the time as a war led by women). As U.S. Nation­al Secu­ri­ty Advi­sor, Rice argued in favor of inter­ven­tion in Syr­ia and sup­port­ed U.S. par­tic­i­pa­tion in the bru­tal war on Yemen (although she report­ed­ly did oppose a pro­posed inva­sion of the port of Hodei­dah by the Unit­ed Arab Emi­rates, which lat­er took place under Trump). Biden has already sought out a brief­ing from Pow­er, who as UN ambas­sador played an impor­tant role in shield­ing Sau­di Ara­bia from scruti­ny for its atroc­i­ties in the Yemen war, although she lat­er came out against that war once she was no longer in a posi­tion of power.

Still, Biden has been cel­e­brat­ed for his ​“diverse” cab­i­net, and some have even sug­gest­ed that it’s anti-fem­i­nist to crit­i­cize his for­eign pol­i­cy picks. Mieke Eoyang, an MSNBC con­trib­u­tor and senior vice pres­i­dent of Third Way Nation­al Secu­ri­ty, a Wall Street-backed mil­i­taris­tic think tank, said on Twit­ter on Novem­ber 13, ​“White pro­gres­sives train­ing their fire on women and women of col­or who are under con­sid­er­a­tion to lead the nat sec depart­ments makes me deeply uncom­fort­able about their ally­ship for those com­mu­ni­ties. Espe­cial­ly when the nat sec com­mu­ni­ty is dom­i­nat­ed by white men.”

