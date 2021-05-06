Early Draft of AFL-CIO's Report on Police Reform Shows a Commitment to Defending Police Unions

In July 2020, a month after protests over racial injustice and police violence set the AFL-CIO headquarters on fire, America’s largest union coalition formed a ​“Task Force on Racial Justice” as a signal that it was taking the issues seriously. A subcommittee of that task force was charged with producing a report on the touchy issue of the labor movement’s relationship to police unions. In These Times has obtained a copy of that committee’s draft report, which is currently circulating within the group before being released to the public. As it stands, the report amounts to a definitive rejection of calls for the labor movement to separate itself from police unions, and a clear statement that the AFL-CIO intends to stay closely aligned with its police members.

The subcommittee on policing that produced the report is being led by United Steelworkers vice president Fred Redmond and by Liz Shuler, the AFL-CIO’s second-in-command, who is widely seen as a possible successor to current AFL-CIO president Richard Trumka. The committee is made up of representatives from 13 unions that have police members, along with the Teamsters and SEIU — neither of which are in the AFL-CIO, but were invited to participate. Among those included is the International Union of Police Associations (IUPA), the only all-police union in the AFL-CIO. The makeup of the committee therefore lends the imprimatur of the AFL-CIO’s top leadership to a group made up exclusively of those already obligated to represent police.

Since the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in May of 2020 and the subsequent wave of Black Lives Matter protests, the left wing of the labor movement has made calls for the AFL-CIO to kick out police unions altogether. Last June, the Writers Guild of America East, an AFL-CIO member union, called on the federation to disaffiliate from IUPA. [Disclosure: I am on the council of the WGAE and voted in favor of that resolution.] A number of local branches of various unions passed similar resolutions, and the Seattle police union was kicked out of the county’s central labor council in June 2020. Mary Kay Henry, the head of SEIU, vowed that the expulsion of police unions from the labor movement would have ​“to be considered” if those unions didn’t change.

Yet the top leadership of the AFL-CIO stood behind police unions’ place in organized labor, even in the face of harsh criticism from IUPA itself — the head of the police union called Trumka ​“disgraceful.” Last June, as the clamor over the issue reached its peak, Liz Shuler suggested that rather than kicking out police unions, the AFL-CIO should have them adopt ​“codes of excellence” to change police behavior from within.

And that is exactly what the draft of the long-awaited AFL-CIO report on policing says. The 13-page draft report, titled ​“The Labor Movement’s Public Safety Blueprint for Change,” is not final and presumably could still change before being made public. But it is the product of many months of work, and is currently being considered inside the subcommittee. The draft report’s introduction makes clear that it is written from the perspective of police unions themselves: ​“Union public safety professionals, and our unions, have a duty to call out the wrong doers and actions that damage people in these communities and, in doing so, the integrity of our profession. We can no longer stand idly by when those who fail to uphold their oath and duty take actions that stain the work of law enforcement,” it says. ​“We must also advocate to protect the right of all working people to have a voice on the job and bargain collectively with their employer.” (The insistence on protecting collective bargaining for police is not an idle issue — days ago in San Antonio, voters narrowly rejected a ballot proposition that would have rescinded that police department’s collective bargaining rights.)



The draft report lays out a series of recommendations for police unions and police departments. The cornerstone of these is the ​“Union Law Enforcement Accountability and Duty Standards (U‑LEADS) Program,” a program ​“developed, owned and instituted” by police unions ​“to train local unions to have the ability to weed out wrongdoers from union membership.” Thus, Shuler’s suggestion of ​“codes of excellence” inside police unions would form the backbone of the AFL-CIO’s response to the past year of protests against the police.

